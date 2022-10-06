Milwaukee sci-fi author reveals he’s been ‘swatted’ by armed police SIX TIMES after tweet

A Milwaukee science fiction author has revealed he has been ‘beaten’ by armed police six times after online trolls attacked him over a tweet about a comedian.

Patrick Tomlinson told how officers have repeatedly turned up at his house over the past two years after he said he didn’t think Norm MacDonald was funny.

He said it started in 2020 after the social media post, but escalated this year when SWAT was called on him four times in three months over the summer.

He also shared shocking surveillance footage of heavily armed officers with drawn guns and ballistic shields sneaking up to his home during the incidents.

Tomlinson claimed the anonymous trolls went after him in an attempt to ‘trick the police into being their executioners’.

In one incident, someone impersonating Tomlinson called police to say he had found his wife in bed with another man and shot them both dead with an AR-15. Police handcuffed him on his front porch while they searched his house

The tension, as trolls call in fake reports to the police so they send armed officers to an address, started when he tweeted that he didn’t like MacDonald.

He wrote on September 11, 2018: “As a thank you, I never thought Norm Macdonald was funny and was pretty sure all my comedy friends who did were either crazy or messing with me.”

Tomlinson said since then that he has received death threats online and that the incidents were the latest attempt by trolls to intimidate him.

He told Fox 6: ‘It never stops. That’s all these people are.’

The latest incident happened on Saturday night when his wife, Nikki Robinson, was home alone.

Armed officers descend on Tomlinson’s house on October 1 – the latest and sixth time such a scam has taken place

The infamous 2018 tweet that prompted a horde of anonymous trolls to harass Tomlinson and his wife

“At least it was like four guns and the ballistic shield pointed at me,” she said, “I came down the stairs and said, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay.’

Tomlinson said he believes the trolls – who have regularly called for his death on online forums and issued death threats at events where he speaks – are calling the pranksters in the hope he will be killed in one of the raids.

“It’s a way of trying to trick the police into being your executioners,” Tomlinson said. ‘You don’t have to keep doing the bidding of the people whose stated goal is to kill us.’

The first incident of vandalism occurred in May 2020 after police were notified of a Craigslist posting that suggested children were in danger at Tomlinson’s home.

‘We got a very angry knock on the door,’ Tomlinson described how armed police shouted ‘Where are the kids?’ came down to his home at 11 pm at night.

In another incident, Tomlinson recounted WISN 12 that someone impersonating him called the police to say he had found his wife in bed with another man and shot them both dead with an AR-15.

‘Used my name. Used this address. Said I just killed my wife and come get me. And they did,” he said.

In that incident, Tomlinson was pulled from his bed in the middle of the night by officers and left handcuffed on his front porch in nothing but a bathrobe while police searched his home.

The tension has become so intense that the Tomlinsons have put a sign on their front door that reads ‘Days since this house has been SWATTED by MPD’ followed by a space for a sticky note that they update daily with the appropriate number.

Tomlinson has tried several legal avenues to stop the trolls who have tormented him for four years, but each route has ended in a dead end.

In 2021, he filed a petition to subpoena the person who runs Cloudfare — which is home to the anonymous legions of trolls who harass him and his wife — to learn their identities so he could press charges.

However, in September 2021, a judge in California ruled in favor of the blog’s organizer, claiming that the unnamed John Doe did not participate in the conversations that took place on their site.

“There was no evidence that the forum owner himself personally posted defamatory statements on the platform about Tomlinson,” the verdict read.

Without a name, Tomlinson was unable to press charges. He was also ordered to pay the unnamed individual nearly $40,000 to cover their legal fees.

“Let us know who they are and then we’ll be able to do something,” Tomlinson said The Daily Beast. ‘And then we go through the court system and try to find out who they are, and the court system says, ‘Oh, not only are you not being told who they are, even though we know who they are, you owe them almost $40,000 .’ You know, I mean, we did everything we had to!’