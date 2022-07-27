Milton Dick: MP kicked out of parliament over ‘muppets’ stunt elected chamber’s new Speaker

A Labor MP best known for being kicked out of parliament for taunting the then-Liberal government with muppets has stepped into a powerful new role.

Milton Dick was elected the 32nd Speaker of the House of Representatives during the first parliamentary session on Tuesday.

Mr. Dick was famously kicked out of the room in 2018 after he and his colleague Luke Gosling brought several muppet toys into question time.

The politicians waved in front of the cameras in a not-so-subtle reference to a comment by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison and were famously kicked out of the room by former chairman Tony Smith.

However, the newly elected speaker appears to have been forgiven for his question time stunt and was congratulated by House Leader Tony Burke.

He thanked Mr Smith for considering Mr Dick for the role and admitted to the MP that it was ‘possibly difficult to put you on the Speakers’ Panel’.

‘I must confess to Parliament that it was my fault,’ Mr Burke continued.

“Photos are circulating on social media of you coming into the room with Muppet toy dolls.

‘You were thrown out of parliament for that, and it was totally my idea that you do that. You were chosen based on the fact that at the time you were the only member of the caucus that hadn’t already been thrown out.

“So, while it was disorder, it was disorder because you, as an opposition member, had too much respect for the system.”

The muppets were a reference to a comment made by Scott Morrison after he took over the premiership from Malcolm Turnbull.

“The curtains have fallen on that Muppet Show and an absolutely new curtain has been raised,” Mr Morrison said during a TV interview.

They saw how Mr. Dick was ‘draged’ to the chairman of the chairman, a parliamentary tradition.

“Loudspeakers should be dragged to the chair for fear. It’s a tradition I understand — I’m feeling quite a bit of anxiety right now,” he told the room.

The new speaker pledged to respectfully facilitate lively debate and ensure that parliament remains an inclusive and safe workplace.

“The difference is that the people of Australia have sent a very clear message about how they expect politics to be conducted, they want something different,” he said.

“My message to every member of this place is simple: my door is open.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton congratulated the new chairman on his election.

“I am absolutely convinced that you will be excellent too,” said Mr. Albanian.

Mr. Dick also pledged to implement the recommendations of the Jenkins Review of Parliamentary Workplace Culture as soon as possible.

Before his election to parliament in 2016, the Labor MP was a Brisbane City Councilor and Queensland Secretary of State for Labor.

NSW Labor MP Sharon Claydon was elected deputy chairman and WA Liberal MP Ian Goodenough the second deputy.