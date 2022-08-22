Milo Ventimiglia’s new series The Company You Keep picked up

<!–

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia — who played family man Jack Pearson for six years in the Emmy-winning drama — is switching.

The actor has landed a new one: He goes from being the ultimate TV dad on the highly-rated show to a con man on his latest show. The 45-year-old actor will star in the upcoming drama The Company You Keep.

And on Monday Variety reported that the show has been picked up by ABC.

In the new drama, his character, Charlie, shares a night of passion with Emma, ​​played by Catherine Haena Kim, 28, who happens to be an undercover CIA agent.

A cat-and-mouse game begins as the con man ramps up his family’s business in an attempt to get away for good, while the secret agent chases the bad guy who has Charlie’s family debts.

Both will eventually have to reckon with the lies they have told so they can save themselves and their families.

The Company You Keep has a diverse cast that includes: William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper.

The series is expected to debut in the mid-2023 season.

The show is based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens.

The comedy-drama ran for one season and won two Korean Drama Awards in 2019.

Meanwhile, an avid Star Wars fan, Milo has been busy producing Middle Earth.

It is a documentary about JRR Tolkien and the events that inspired him to write the books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.