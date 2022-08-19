Milly Rose Bannister slammed for cheap avocado trick at Sydney cafe: Money saving food tricks

<!–

A woman is criticized online for an ‘unethical’ cafe trick that saves her hundreds of dollars a month.

Milly Rose Bannisterfrom Sydney, posted a TikTok of herself that she takes an avocado from a Coles bag and slices it before spreading her order of eggs on toast.

“Bring your own avocado,” she captioned the video. “Thank me later!”

Milly Rose Bannister, from Sydney, posted a TikTok of herself taking an avocado from a Coles bag and slicing it up before spreading her order of eggs on toast

Bannister was the direct recipient of cruel comments, with thousands calling her “cheap” and “shameful.”

“There’s a big difference between being smart and being cheap,” said one man. “Eat at home if you’re struggling to pay cafe or restaurant prices.”

The cafe’s owner got wind of her TikTok and claimed she “always” did.

But Bannister pushed herself into a corner as she tried to defend herself.

“Keep in mind: this cafe is thriving. The owner is lying – I don’t always do it, alone [at his café] if I get to Coles sooner.’

Milly Bannister was the direct recipient of savage comments, with thousands calling her “cheap” and “embarrassing” for her cafe trick

A hospitality expert who has worked in the industry for over a decade was shocked by Bannister’s “absurd” behavior.

“I’m lucky that in the more than a decade I’ve worked in the hospitality industry, I haven’t seen such behavior,” Madeline Ward told FEMAIL.

She added: “It’s absolutely absurd that anyone would find it acceptable to bring their own avocado to a cafe.”

A hospitality expert who has worked in the industry for over a decade was extremely shocked by Bannister’s ‘absurd’ behavior

Several begged her not to eat out if she was struggling to pay their prices.

“If you can’t afford to eat there, don’t go,” one woman said. “You’re getting a table for someone else.”

She added: “These are difficult times, so please support businesses.”

However, Bannister replied that she had “already spent $180″ [at the venue] this week” and so she couldn’t understand why her clever trick was a problem.

“I think it’s better to spend $14 in a cafe than to spend $0 — and I hate sitting at home and cooking my own eggs,” she said.

Bannister claimed it was “better to spend $14 in a cafe than to spend $0” and said she goes out for breakfast because “she hates sitting at home and cooking [her] own eggs’

But public opinion plummeted even further.

“Nobody does this – it’s extremely rude,” said one man.

Another added: “This is extremely horrifying.”

Some opted for a more sarcastic route, claiming the ‘ultimate’ tip was to bring your own toast and eggs, too.

“Now why not cook the whole meal yourself and just show up and demand a table?”

“Do you also take your own vodka to bars?”