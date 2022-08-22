Milly Alcock was washing dishes before House Of The Dragon role

House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock has revealed she was doing the dishes at a restaurant before landing her dream role.

The actress, 22, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the HBO fantasy series, has had a sober life thus far, but is poised to become a major Hollywood star.

In a new interview with just shockedexplains Milly: ‘I never thought this would happen to me.’

Humble Beginnings: House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock revealed she was washing dishes at a restaurant before landing her dream role

The star continued: “I was washing dishes in a restaurant and living in my mother’s attic. This doesn’t happen to people like me, so it was incredibly fast.”

Speaking of when her agent called her about the part, she said, “I stiffened, took a deep breath and said to my friend, ‘Do you have wine?’ Then I called my mother.

‘I was like, I either have to take all my exams in rural Australia, or I’d just drop out of school. So I stopped because it was never really my thing.’

The Australian actress dropped out of Sydney’s Newtown High School of the Performing Arts to continue her acting career after winning the role as maverick Meg in the award-winning Australian drama Upright.

“I knew this opportunity would be a much more valuable experience than getting my piece of paper,” she said Fashion on her decision to ditch her year 12 at school.

‘I never doubted it for a second. I was almost too impulsive. I was like, ‘No, this is what I’ve been working towards and I’ve been given this great opportunity with this great cast, with this wonderful script.’

Thinking back to the moment she found out she would be starring in the new Game Of Thrones prequel, she said, “I never thought this would happen to me.”

Upright was an eight-part series about two misfits, Lucky (Tim) and Meg (Milly), who find each other and forge an unlikely friendship. They bond on a road trip across the Australian desert while transporting a valuable piano across the country.

The 2019 series took home awards at the 2020 AACTA Awards, with lead comedian Tim Minchin winning Best Comedy Performer for the show.

Milly was also nominated for Best Comedy Performer but lost to her opponent, while the prestigious AACTA Award for Best Comedy Series also went to Upright.

Milly lives at home with her parents and two brothers, who are more of an athletic family than creative.

She is a relative unknown in Hollywood at the moment, but is expected to become a huge star after the series is released.

Still, Milly admitted that the comments made her “feeling a little out of my depth at the moment.”

‘I’m still young, I’m still home. This is my first big reaction to everything I’ve done,” she told Vogue.

She first appeared on the small screen in the Channel 10 series, Wonderland, which premiered in 2014. She later appeared in the Australian series Janet King.

Her film roles include The School (2018), The Gloaming (2020) and Reckoning (2019).

200 years before the bloody battle for the Seven Kingdoms depicted in Game of Thrones, House Of The Dragon will document the events leading up to author George RR Martin’s fictional War of Succession.

It will air from August 22 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and on HBO and HBO Max in the US.

Based on parts of Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood, the series will see Milly starring alongside Emma D’Arcy, who will play the older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the series, and Matt Smith.

Her character is described as ‘the firstborn child of the king of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider’.

The new show is shrouded in secrecy, but is known to depict the war of succession between the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen, Rhaenyra and Aegon II, two dragon-wielding heirs to the Iron Throne, in a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. .

Excitement: With £16 million spent on each of the ten one-hour episodes, you’d expect quite a lot. The HBO series was created by Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin and is based on his sprawling 2018 book Fire & Blood

The Dance of the Dragons saw Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon II fight for the throne of their father Viserys I in a war that lasted three years, leading to untold death and misfortune in the Targaryen Line.

Rhaenyra was proclaimed heir to her father Viserys I, but on his death Aegon II was hastily crowned and swore revenge on him.

She was briefly crowned queen with their father’s stolen crown, sparking a power struggle between the two.

Rhaenyra married her uncle Daemon after the death of her first husband Ser Laenor Velaryon, prior to the Dance of the Dragons, and he helped support her campaign against her half-brother.

House Of The Dragon can be seen on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW from August 22.