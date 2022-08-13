Milly Alcock was doing the dishes before being cast in House of the Dragon

<!–

Australian actress Milly Alcock has revealed the exact moment her life changed forever when she got the call to star in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Just two years ago, the 22-year-old lived in her mother’s attic washing dishes in a restaurant to earn money, but now she’s poised to become one of TV’s biggest new stars thanks to her role in the popular fantasy franchise.

Speak with Zodiac sign magazine, the Sydney-born star revealed how she dropped out of school to take up acting and how she “froze” when her agent told her she’d landed the coveted role in House of Dragons.

Thinking back to when she found out she was going to play a young princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the new Game Of Thrones prequel, she said, “I never thought this would happen to me.”

‘I washed the dishes in a restaurant and lived in my mother’s attic. This doesn’t happen to people like me, so it was incredibly fast,” she said of the phone call that changed her life.

“I stiffened, took a deep breath and said to my friend, ‘Do you have wine?’ Then I called my mother.’

The star also explained how she dropped out of school to pursue her Hollywood dreams.

‘I was like, I either have to take all my exams in rural Australia or I would just drop out of school.

“So I quit because it was never really my thing,” she added.

Milly is a relative unknown in Hollywood at the moment, but is expected to become a major star after the series is released.

She first appeared on the small screen in the Channel 10 series, Wonderland, which premiered in 2014.

She later appeared in the Australian series Janet King and the Foxtel drama, Upright.

House of Dragon is a Game of Thrones prequel series from HBO.

It is based on parts of Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Milly stars alongside Emma D’Arcy, who will play the older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the series, and Matt Smith.