Millions of Australians could get a new public holiday: What you need to know

Victorians may soon be given a new holiday to celebrate Indigenous culture as negotiations for a state treaty officially begin.

The holiday would commemorate the date a treaty is signed and celebrate the state’s diverse indigenous cultures and languages.

Ngarra Murray, co-chair of the First People’s Assembly of Victoria, explained to ABC that the proposed holiday arose from a desire to more deeply integrate Aboriginal culture into everyday life.

“A day that’s all about inclusion, to be able to celebrate together as a community,” Ms. Murray said in October.

“Because the treaty is not just about the people, but about all the people who live here in our country.”

Negotiations on Australia’s first treaty with Aboriginal people between the Victorian government and the First Peoples’ Assembly officially began on Thursday.

The Treaty Authority will oversee the talks, acting as an independent arbitrator.

Premier Jacinta Allan said the treaty was an opportunity to deliver a better, fairer society for all Victorians, but admitted talks would be difficult.

“I remain very positive about these negotiations,” she said.

Members of the First Victorian People’s Assembly, Rueben Berg (right) and Aunt Esme Bamblett

“We are considering the challenges and consequences of the unbroken line of injustice that was caused by that initial colonial dispossession.”

Allan declined to set a timeframe for how long talks could last, saying a final deal would be non-binding and would have to be approved by parliament.

Early last month, the assembly made clear that it expects to have important decision-making roles.

“We want a process and timeline to provide the Assembly with real decision-making powers on First Peoples’ matters,” the First Peoples’ Assembly said in its annual report.

“It will be the mafia that will make decisions about the mafia.”

In addition, the Assembly will demand an advisory role for the government on policies beyond those that primarily pertain to Aboriginal people.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan says her government is fully committed to Treaty implementation

“Where decisions are not primarily about the mob, but still impact us, we want the Assembly to be able to ensure Victorian government ministers and the public service receive advice directly from First Peoples,” the report says.

The Assembly will also seek “the power to hold the Victorian Government to account for its promises and the ability to scrutinize policies, practices and services to ensure they live up to and meet the mob’s expectations”.

A treaty should also say how and when the recommendations of the “truth-telling” Yoorrook Justice Commission will be implemented.

Modeled after South Africa’s post-apartheid ‘Truth and Reconciliation’ hearings, Yoorrook has the same powers as a royal commission and can subpoena documents and summon witnesses.

While it does not exercise judicial power, it can refer information about suspected crimes to law enforcement authorities.