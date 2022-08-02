Millions in Advertising Help Shape Abortion Vote in Kansas

Value Them Both and other groups supporting the amendment have collectively spent more than $6 million on advertising, according to data from media tracking company AdImpact. Kansans for Constitutional Freedom has also spent more than $6 million. The limited poll available has suggested that the vote may be close.

Even before Roe fell, about half of the women who had abortions in Kansas lived in another state, a fact that amendment supporters have seized upon in their advertisements. “California and Kansas don’t have much in common, but we do when it comes to abortion,” says a Value Them Both ad. “Kansas has become an abortion destination,” says a doctor in another ad.

Abortion rights advocates have repeatedly appealed to voters’ small government instincts in their commercials. “Kansans doesn’t want another government mandate,” claims a non-voting TV spot. “It’s a government mandate that could ban all abortions without exception, even rape and incest,” a doctor said in another ad.

The vote has become more important as Kansas is an increasingly rare refuge in the red state for abortion rights, bordered on two sides by states, Missouri and Oklahoma, with near-total bans. If the amendment passes, the question is not whether Republicans would try to use their commanding legislative majorities to pass new restrictions, but how far they would go.

Democratic state governor Laura Kelly supports abortion rights, but Republicans have enough votes to override her veto if united. Republicans can also wait to plan their next moves until November, when they will know if Ms. Kelly triumphed in a difficult reelection race.