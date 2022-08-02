Millions in Advertising Help Shape Abortion Vote in Kansas
Millions of dollars in advertising have flooded the airwaves in Kansas, as part of a sudden burst of attention and spending as voters prepare for the country’s first electoral test on abortion since the Supreme Court ruled Roe v. Wade.
Kansans vote on whether or not to add language to their state constitution paving the way for Republican lawmakers to restrict or ban the procedure. So far, about $12 million has been put into the race – roughly evenly split between the two camps.
As both parties pitched to the vote on Tuesday, they presented widely differing views on the stakes of the proposed amendment, which would specify that the Kansas Constitution does not include a guaranteed right to abortion and make it clear that lawmakers could cross new limits. .
Supporters of the measure, who have received much of their funding from the Roman Catholic Church, have emphasized in their advertisements that the amendment itself would not ban abortion. “It doesn’t ban abortion or remove exceptions — that’s just a deterrent tactic,” says Mayor Peggy Dunn of Leawood, Kansas, in a frequently-broadcast TV spot funded by Value Them Both, a group leading the vote-yes effort. . Value Them Both reported that they raised $2.45 million in 2022 from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Kansas City, Kansas, and $550,000 from the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, accounting for a majority of the group’s cash donations this year.
Opponents of the amendment, who have seen a surge in funding from national abortion rights groups, have framed the amendment as a gateway to a near or complete ban in a state where abortion is currently legal up to 22 weeks gestation. “This confusing change to the constitutional mandate could lead to a complete ban on all abortions in Kansas,” says an ad by Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, a group that leads the opposition.
Patrick Miller, a political scientist at the University of Kansas, said those conflicting views on how to frame the race had contributed to accusations of dishonesty on the campaign trail.
“You have one side that just wants to talk briefly about the amendment, and then not talk about what comes next, and then you have the other side that just wants to jump to what comes next,” said Dr. Miller.
Value Them Both and other groups supporting the amendment have collectively spent more than $6 million on advertising, according to data from media tracking company AdImpact. Kansans for Constitutional Freedom has also spent more than $6 million. The limited poll available has suggested that the vote may be close.
Even before Roe fell, about half of the women who had abortions in Kansas lived in another state, a fact that amendment supporters have seized upon in their advertisements. “California and Kansas don’t have much in common, but we do when it comes to abortion,” says a Value Them Both ad. “Kansas has become an abortion destination,” says a doctor in another ad.
Abortion rights advocates have repeatedly appealed to voters’ small government instincts in their commercials. “Kansans doesn’t want another government mandate,” claims a non-voting TV spot. “It’s a government mandate that could ban all abortions without exception, even rape and incest,” a doctor said in another ad.
The vote has become more important as Kansas is an increasingly rare refuge in the red state for abortion rights, bordered on two sides by states, Missouri and Oklahoma, with near-total bans. If the amendment passes, the question is not whether Republicans would try to use their commanding legislative majorities to pass new restrictions, but how far they would go.
Democratic state governor Laura Kelly supports abortion rights, but Republicans have enough votes to override her veto if united. Republicans can also wait to plan their next moves until November, when they will know if Ms. Kelly triumphed in a difficult reelection race.