Millions Hit by Mortgage Hit as Rising Inflation Crushes Hopes for Interest Rate Cut

Hopes of an interest rate cut were crushed yesterday after a bigger-than-expected rise in inflation to a six-month high, in a blow for millions of borrowers.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said inflation rose to 2.3 percent in October, its highest level since April, up from 1.7 percent the previous month.

It is the latest blow to Labour’s faltering economic performance so far and comes after figures last week showed growth had slowed to a crawl in the party’s first three months in power.

Conservative shadow chancellor Mel Stride said: “This is about higher inflation and lower growth under Labour.”

Higher inflation will add to the Bank of England’s reluctance to cut its benchmark interest rate, currently at 4.75 percent. Mortgage rates have risen in recent weeks as expectations of rate cuts have faded.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a fiscal bomb budget last month

The base rate has so far been cut twice this year, but the Bank insists it will take a “gradual” approach to future measures amid fears inflationary pressures could resurface.

Financial markets now see a one in six chance of a cut in December and a little more than 50/50 of a reduction at the next Bank meeting in February.

It means borrowers could have to wait until March to see more relief.

Rachel Reeves’ Budget has also dented rate cut hopes as the Bank believes the Chancellor’s spending plans will drive inflation higher.

The Bank is also waiting to see what impact Labour’s £25bn raid on national insurance will have in driving up prices, slowing wage growth and reducing employment.

And Donald Trump’s election victory has increased uncertainty, as his threat to impose huge tariffs on imports threatens to spark a global trade war.

Anna Leach, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said the “painful budget for businesses” was adding to inflationary pressures.

“Inflation is expected to be higher for longer as companies pass on the impact of higher costs to higher prices, and higher public spending over the next two years will generate even more inflationary pressures,” he added.

‘Interest rates are likely to fall more slowly, raising financing costs for both households and businesses, limiting consumption and investment.

“Unfortunately, while the recent Budget stabilized public finances, it has undermined growth in the private sector, shattering business confidence and renewing inflationary pressures.”

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, a broker, said the inflation figures would “harden” the view that the Bank of England’s interest rate will fall only slowly.

This will feed into the rates offered by lenders on fixed-rate mortgages, which are linked to the expected path of the bank rate rather than its current level, and account for the majority of home loans.

“Borrowers will therefore need to remain alert as mortgage agreements are still in a state of flux and lenders are adjusting their prices periodically,” Mr Hollingworth said.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if that trend continues and fixed rates rise on the back of today’s news.”

Yesterday’s figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation was slightly higher than the 2.2 per cent expected.

It was largely the result of a 10 percent increase in the peak energy price since early October.

The cap, set by regulator Ofgem, raised typical annual energy bills by £149 to £1,717. Measures of core inflation that exclude volatile food and energy costs were also worse than feared.

Inflation has fallen sharply from its peak two years ago, when it hit 11.1 percent amid a surge in gas and electricity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But ONS figures showed households are still feeling the effects, with gas prices 88 per cent higher and electricity prices 56 per cent higher than in March 2021. And there is little sign of this coming. some relief soon.

The price cap from January, which will be announced tomorrow (FRIDAY), is expected to see bills rise by a further £19.

The Bank of England expects inflation to continue rising in the coming months, approaching 3 percent in the second half of next year. The Bank targets an inflation rate of 2 percent.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “This month’s ill-timed return above the inflation target is unlikely to be a one-off – inflation pressures look set to keep prices rising more rapidly.”

‘November’s interest rate cut might have raised expectations that more cuts could be on the way, but inflation looks set to get in the way again.

‘Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Treasury, said: ‘We know that families across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living.

“The Government is focused on economic growth and investment so that we can improve the situation in every part of the country.”

But yesterday Dave Ramsden, a member of the Bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, offered a ray of hope to borrowers.

Ramsden said inflation could easily be lower than the Bank predicts, which would mean “less gradual” rate cuts.