Millions are divided over chef’s unusual way to always get crispy bacon: ‘There’s no way this works’

A top chef has shared an unusual tip that ensures his bacon is perfectly crispy every time.

Roice Bethel, from California, was a contestant on the first season of Gordon Ramsey’s reality TV show “Next Level Chef.”

“If you want perfectly crisp bacon, you have to cook it,” he said in a now viral report TikTok.

“I know that sounds like it wouldn’t work, but it does.”

Roice explained that to get the perfect bacon bar, you have to pay attention to the composition of the meat.

“So every strip of bacon has two parts,” he said.

“There’s the muscle, that’s the dark part — and the fat, that’s the light part.”

The professional chef then revealed that muscle cooks extremely fast, but fat takes much longer to render properly.

To remedy that problem, Roice places his bacon strips on a cool pan and pours just enough water over them to cover the meat.

“The water prevents the temperature from getting too high, giving the meat enough time to mature,” he said.

Roice added, “And that’s how the meat and fat are cooked at the same time.”

He usually turns the bacon around until the water evaporates, after which the meat is not overcooked or burnt and the fat is displayed perfectly.

Millions were surprised by this simple hack and couldn’t believe they had discovered this trade secret.

“I tried this trick in the morning and it was a game changer,” said one woman.

“I’ve been making my bacon like this for years — and it’s the best method I’ve ever come across.”

But others were not convinced.

“You’ve cooked the best part of the bacon… the taste!”

“If you pour water over your bacon, it won’t taste.”