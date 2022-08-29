Millionaire socialite Christian Avant behind Milky Lane restaurant debuts his mystery girlfriend

<!–

The co-founder of multimillion-dollar Australian restaurant chain Milky Lane has shared an image of his new girlfriend on social media.

Christian Avant, who is notoriously private about his private life, shocked fans online after he debuted his new girlfriend after two years of being single.

The happy couple can be seen laughing together as Christian takes a mirror selfie in a bathroom at The Crown Towers in Sydney on Friday.

“It’s been years since I posted someone on my Instagram, I had to make sure it was real and the connection was worth it,” Christian captioned the photo.

His new partner is Hannah Wigglesworth, a mother of one from the Gold Coast.

This is the first time the Milky Lane socialite has shared an image with a partner since February 2020.

Milky Lane has become one of Australia’s most Instagrammable restaurants and is best known for its mouthwatering burgers

After posting the photo to Instagram, the comment section was flooded with congratulations.

‘So happy for you. You deserve it,” wrote one person, another added: “Unreal bro, glad to see you happy.”

“Oh yes, worth the wait,” added a third.

Milky Lane has become one of Australia’s most Instagrammable restaurants and is best known for its mouthwatering burgers.

Last week, the brand announced a partnership with Sydney pizza brand Crust, offering four new unique menu offerings starting August 30.