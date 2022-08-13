Millionaire jailed for refusing to tear down Britain’s best man cave that includes cinema and casino

A millionaire has been jailed after defying a court order to tear down the British Witness Cave he illegally built in his backyard.

Accountant Graham Wildin, 70, was sent to jail for six weeks yesterday for contempt of court after he refused the private leisure complex which includes a cinema, gym, casino, bar and bowling alley at his home in Cinderford, Gloucestershire, to demolish.

The eight-year battle began after the Forest of Dean District Council filed a case against him over his ‘man’s den’, which he built in 2014 without planning permission.

In November 2018, the municipality was banned from Wildin and ordered to demolish it.

He was originally given until April 25, 2020 to demolish the building, but he defied the order and stuck with it.

A neighbor who lives down the road said yesterday, “He’s not much loved. He upsets everyone on this road by ignoring the planning rules and then parking his collection of classic cars everywhere.”

In June 2021, Wildin was found in contempt of court for failing to comply with the ban he was appealing

The appeal was rejected and he was given until March 10 this year to comply with the order and avoid jail time – but it stands.

After the eight-year legal battle, the final deadline to tear down the man cave to avoid jail time for contempt of court for ignoring the injunction issued in March without action being taken. Wildin will still have to bulldoze his manhole even after serving his sentence.

MailOnline reported in April that family members or neighbors would now have to give permission for the bulldozers to pass over their land to reach Wildin’s man cave and forcibly take it down.

Neighbors on Meendhurst Road said in April it feels like Wildin is “doubling down” on them because of their objections to his refusal to follow the rules.

“He had a pool built in the back, finished not too long ago. That had been going on for about four or five months. He stands behind everyone, and for him it is payback for all the people on this road.

“He even had his gates repaired to keep everyone away from his house. There is always something going on up there, they started with the pool that opened late last year.

‘We don’t see him often. It’s just a shame because he used to be part of the community and join us at street parties and stuff, but now he annoys everyone on the road and treats us badly.

“I don’t know how they’re going to demolish the buildings now that he’s given his houses away, but hopefully they’ll find a way.”

Cllr Paul Hiett, deputy leader of the Forest of Dean Council, said after Mr Wildin was jailed yesterday: ‘The enforcement case against Mr Wildin has been a long and complex road.

‘As a council, it is important to ensure that development proposals improve the environment in which they find themselves while protecting the community.

‘Every year, hundreds of people ask the Council for planning advice and follow it. This was not the case in Mr Wildin’s case.

“I would like to once again thank the people of the Forest for their patience and the tenacity of the Council staff who are pursuing this matter.

“To protect local communities from behavior such as we have seen in this case, we will continue to pursue those who ignore planning policies through the routes set out in law.”

A council spokesman added: “Following a series of warnings, the Council obtained an injunction against Mr Wildin in November 2018 and had until April 25, 2020 to open a recreational building he had built in 2014 (excluding of the substantial retaining wall) to be demolished without planning permission.

“In a commitment lawsuit brought by the Forest of Dean District Council in June 2021, Mr Wildin was found in contempt of court for failing to comply with the warrant.

“As a result, Mr. Wildin had to dismantle and dismantle services to the building, with the judge sentenced Mr. Wildin to six weeks in prison with a 12-month reprieve, on the condition that the building be gutted and dismantled permanently within 18 weeks.

Mr Wildin subsequently appealed the decision, as the Council had not provided evidence of the costs identified for the completion of the works and that 18 weeks was not sufficient to carry out the works.

The appeal was heard before the Court of Appeal in the Royal Courts of Justice in London before Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing and Lord Justice Edis on September 28, 2021.

‘Mr Charles Auld made comments for Mr Wildin and Mr Stephen Whale to the Council. The verdict has been suspended and handed down on Thursday 4 November.

The appeal was dismissed and Mr Wildin was given until March 10, 2022 to comply with the warrant to complete the required work to avoid jail time.

‘During the process, the municipality has received substantial costs on a number of occasions. Mr. Wildin will still have to remove the building when he has served his sentence.’