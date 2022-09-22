Millionaire City trader, 38, sentenced to four years in Italian prison for beating up ex-girlfriend

A British millionaire City trader has been sentenced in Italy to four years and eight months in prison for beating up his model ex-girlfriend and threatening to burn down her house.

Ajaz Shah Hussain, 38, also burned his terrified Rania Baffoun, 28, with a hot iron to her face as ‘punishment’ during their 18-month stormy relationship, the court heard.

One of the pieces in the case against him was the iron and graphics of the injuries she sustained were shown in court, although he claimed that Rania “brushed against the iron” while using it.

Prosecutor Davide Ercolani explained to a court in Rimini, Italy, how Hussain, who was the CEO of a foreign trading company called Fortitude Capital, was arrested after police were called to Rania’s flat.

The married father of two Hussain – who has luxury homes in Knightsbridge and Milan – was detained after being driven to Rimini in his gold-coloured UK-registered £165,000 Lamborghini.

The court heard witnesses describe him screaming and threatening to release a sex tape the couple had made before attempting to set the car on fire in January 2020.

Mr Ercolani explained how Rania, who is of Tunisian descent but of Italian nationality, was the victim of repeated domestic violence and was hospitalized twice with her injuries.

She said he burned her with a hot iron as ‘punishment’ and in August 2019 police were called to the Milan flat they shared after Hussain allegedly strangled her and punched her in the face.

Ercolani told the court how a “simple household appliance was turned into a deadly weapon” as he showed pictures of burns on Rania’s face during the shocked hearing.

He also described how Hussain filmed himself threatening his girlfriend with a knife, saying he would kill her and then “hire the best and most expensive lawyers” to get him released.

Hussain also tried to run into Rania outside his flat in Knightsbridge in December 2020 and she had then decided to leave him and return to her home in Rimini to escape his abusive checking behaviour, the court heard.

When he was arrested outside her house, the prosecutor said he yelled at the police, “You don’t scare me, you can’t hurt me, because I can buy anyone I want.”

Hussain – who is originally from Solihull – did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence and officials will now seek to extradite him to Italy so he can serve his sentence.

In a court statement, he had claimed that Rania was a high-class prostitute whom he had fallen in love with and invited her to live with him in his flat in Knightsbridge after meeting her in London in 2018.

He said he gave her more than £150,000 for plastic surgery, including a breast augmentation, lip work and dental implants, as well as jewelry and money for a car.

But he said the relationship soured in late 2019 and she fled back to Italy.

In a statement at a previous hearing, he said: “It quickly became clear to me that this woman was only after money, even though she told me she had stopped having sex with clients.

‘Shortly after we met, a £45,000 watch went missing and she admitted to taking it from me.

“I would pay for anything she wanted, but she also got jealous of my wife, I can have a wife and take another wife, but she wasn’t happy about it.

“I spent thousands on her so she wouldn’t return to prostitution, but the relationship has just degenerated.

“I didn’t attack her with an iron, what happened was I was ironing something and she accidentally brushed her arm against it.

“I just went to see her after we finally ended the relationship and I wanted to try and get my money back as well as the Mercedes car I had for her.”

Court documents list his UK address as 199 Knightsbridge, one of the most exclusive blocks of flats in London selling homes for over £7million.

His Milan address was given as Giax Tower, one of Milan’s most luxurious residences selling homes for over £1 million.

Hussain was also ordered to pay Rania €60,000 in damages and her lawyer Umberto De Gregorio said: ‘With this verdict, my client has found some peace which she lost. Justice was done and the judge believed what was happening and this was not the result of her exaggerations or aspirations.’