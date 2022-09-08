Million Dollar Listings stars call the cast of Selling Sunset ‘actors’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Million Dollar Listing stars Josh and Matt Altman criticized their competition in an unopposed radio interview on Thursday.

The real estate brothers have trashed the cast of Selling Sunset by saying that the stars of the hit Netflix series are “actors,” not real estate agents.

“It’s good entertainment,” said Josh, 43, on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “I mean, they’re not real real estate agents…”

Million Dollar Listing stars Josh (pictured) and Matt Altman grazed their competition in an unopposed radio interview on Thursday

“What do you mean they aren’t real estate agents?” asked radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, before Matt echoed his brother’s claim.

Co-host Kyle Sandilands urged them to clarify, asking, “Are they more like actors?”

“Well, I know they’re models,” Josh replied. “It’s entertainment.”

“It’s good entertainment,” Josh, 43, said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday. “I mean, they’re not real real estate agents…”

The real estate brothers have trashed the cast of Selling Sunset by saying that the stars of the hit Netflix series are “actors,” not real estate agents. (Pictured: Selling Sunset cast)

Jackie suggested the show was like ‘The Hills pretend to sell real estate’. Josh then pointed out that Selling Sunset producer Adam DiVello also produced The Hills.

Josh and Matt, the stars of the popular American show Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, arrived in Australia on Wednesday for: an exclusive real estate conference this week.

They were greeted by a leading local estate agent before being whisked away in a luxury Rolls-Royce.

The brothers are partners of the American company The Altman Team and boast real estate sales estimated to be worth US$5 billion (AU$7.4 billion).

Jackie suggested the show was like ‘The Hills pretend to sell real estate’. Josh then pointed out that Selling Sunset producer Adam DiVello also produced The Hills. (Pictured: Million Dollar Listing cast)

Josh and Matt, the stars of the popular American show Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, arrived in Australia on Wednesday for an exclusive real estate conference this week

Matt and Josh will make guest appearances at the Hour Group conference in Sydney on September 9 and in Melbourne on September 12.

They will also speak at Glenn Twiddle’s Million Dollar Agent Real Estate Summit in Brisbane.

Their co-star Josh Flagg of Million Dollar Listing will also be present during the talks.

The show, now in its fourteenth season, airs on the Bravo cable network in the US and has been sold to 70 countries.