Million Dollar Listing’s Matthew Altman with wife Johanna Altman after her domestic violence arrest

Los Angeles Million Dollar Listing Agent Matthew Altman and his wife Johanna Altman were seen together Wednesday leaving a home improvement store in Van Nuys, California, after it was revealed she had been arrested in connection with domestic violence earlier this month.

Matthew, 44, was dressed in a blush red T-shirt with gray shorts and white sneakers. He was wearing an olive green cap and tended to make a phone call when he was seen leaving the establishment.

Johanna, 40, wore an athletic black long-sleeved top, light gray pants and black and white Nike sneakers. She had pulled back her russet locks while checking her phone one summer day.

Johanna, 40, was reportedly booked with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Jail Section in Van Nuys, Calif., on the evening of Aug. 4, with a $50,000 bond, according to Page six. She was released the next day.

After the incident, Matthew released a statement revealing that Johanna recently lost her father, which is “absolutely devastating” for her, and that they “have never been in love again.”

“The loss of my wife’s father to COVID-19 is absolutely devastating for her and our entire family,” he said.

He continued: ‘We have all struggled with this loss and have been through a difficult time.’

The reality TV star added that the couple is now stronger, saying: “We have never been more in love and bonded through this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy.’

Johanna took to her Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the couple’s wedding anniversary with a photo of them enjoying dinner at a restaurant.

‘What a beautiful anniversary weekend. 5 years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs don’t stop anything. I love you so much,” she captioned the photo.

On Friday, Matthew posted a throwback photo to their wedding, gushing: ‘@johanna_altman couldn’t imagine sharing life with anyone else. 5 years, 4 moves, 3 great kids, 2 people who share 1 heart. I love you x #birthday.’

A few days after her arrest, the co-founder of Altman Brothers Real Estate also shared a family photo of him, Johanna, and their children in a swimming pool.

“Anyone smiling in the same photo… anyone with 3 or more kids knows this isn’t easy,” he captioned the photo.

The couple, who have been married since August 2017, share twins Ashton and London, four, along with son Hudson, two.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles first aired on Bravo in August 2006 and has since hosted three spin-off shows targeting the high-end, luxury real estate markets in New York, Miami, and San Francisco.

