Million Dollar Listing’s Matt Altman breaks his silence after wife’s arrest for domestic violence

Los Angeles Million Dollar Listing Agent Matt Altman says he and his wife Johanna are doing well after her arrest for domestic violence in early August.

‘We’re all good,’ the reality TV star, 44, shared in a statement Peopleand added, “We appreciate everyone’s concerns, but nothing to worry about.”

Matt explained that Johanna, 40, is struggling with the loss of her father: “Anyone who has lost a father understands how you feel like your life has fallen apart, especially due to COVID when it’s unexpected.”

All good: Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent Matt Altman says he and his wife Johanna are doing well after her arrest for domestic violence in early August; Pictured 2019

“The grieving process is difficult and doesn’t happen overnight,” he added.

All seemed well between the pair on Wednesday as they left a home improvement store in Van Nuys, California, after news broke of Johanna’s arrest.

He also shared a photo of Johanna and their daughter London, four, on Thursday with the caption: ‘My two favorite girls are going to the first ballet class. So damn cute!’

Past: ‘We’re all good,’ the 44-year-old reality TV star shared in a statement to People, adding: ‘We appreciate everyone’s concerns, but nothing to worry about’; Pictured 2015

Johanna was reportedly arrested at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Jail Section in Van Nuys, California, on the evening of August 4, with a $50,000 bond. Page six. She was released the next day.

After the incident, Matt released a statement revealing that the recent loss of her father was “absolutely devastating” for her, and that the couple stayed strong and “never been in love again.”

“The loss of my wife’s father to COVID-19 is absolutely devastating for her and our entire family,” he said.

Struggling: Matt explained that Johanna, 40, is struggling with the unexpected loss of her father due to COVID: ‘The grieving process is difficult’

He continued: ‘We have all struggled with this loss and have been through a difficult time.’

The reality TV star added that the couple is now stronger, saying: “We have never been more in love and bonded through this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy.’

Johanna took to her Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary with a photo of them enjoying dinner at a restaurant.

Update: He also shared a photo of Johanna and their daughter London, four, on Thursday with the caption: ‘My two favorite girls are going to first ballet class. So damn cute!’

Legal Issues: Johanna was arrested on August 4 for domestic violence with $50,000 bail. She was released the next day

‘What a beautiful anniversary weekend. 5 years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs don’t stop anything. I love you so much,” she captioned the photo.

On Friday, Matt posted a throwback photo to their wedding, gushing, ‘@johanna_altman couldn’t imagine sharing life with anyone else. 5 years, 4 moves, 3 great kids, 2 people who share 1 heart. I love you x #birthday.’

A few days after her arrest, the co-founder of Altman Brothers Real Estate also shared a family photo of him, Johanna, and their children in a swimming pool.

Celebrate: She took to her Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary, writing: ‘Ups and downs won’t stop anything’

Parents: A few days after her arrest, the co-founder of Altman Brothers Real Estate also posted a family photo. The couple share twins Ashton and London, four, along with son Hudson, two

“Anyone smiling in the same photo… anyone with 3 or more kids knows this isn’t easy,” he captioned the photo.

The couple, who have been married since August 2017, share twins Ashton and London, four, along with son Hudson, two.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles first aired on Bravo in August 2006 and has since hosted three spin-off shows targeting the high-end, luxury real estate markets in New York, Miami, and San Francisco.