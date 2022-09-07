Million Dollar Listing: LA stars Josh and Matt Altman arrive in Sydney for real estate conference

<!–

The powerhouse brokers behind one of the biggest shows in the US arrived in Australia on Wednesday.

The brothers Josh and Matt Altman, who star in the great American reality TV hit Million Dollar Listings LA. were spotted at the airport ahead of an exclusive real estate conference this week.

The pair looked happy and relaxed and were greeted by a leading local real estate agent before being whisked away in an oversized luxury Rolls-Royce.

Josh, 43, was casually dressed for his long-haul flight.

With some of his luggage in a backpack, the millionaire’s real estate guru rocked a red T-shirt, gray cargo pants and a pair of white runners.

Meanwhile, brother Matt wore a dark hooded windbreaker with matching black pants and a pair of white runners.

Josh and Matt were greeted at the airport by Ray White’s local real estate agent Tina O’Connor.

They were later met by a limousine driver who led them to a white Rolls-Royce.

The couple dressed casually for their flight and were followed by an entourage

The couple were taken to their hotel in an oversized luxury Rolls-Royce

The brothers are partners in the American company The Altman Team and have a real estate sales value estimated to be worth $5 billion (AU$7.4 billion).

Matt and Josh will make guest appearances at the Hour Group conference in Sydney on September 9th and next week in Melbourne on September 12th.

They will also speak at Glenn Twiddle’s Million Dollar Agent Real Estate Summit in Brisbane.

Discussions will also include their Million Dollar Listings Los Angeles co-star Josh Flagg.

The show, now in its 14th season, can be seen on the Bravo cable network in the US and has been sold to 70 countries.