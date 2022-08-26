Millie Mackintosh shows off her incredible figure in a white bandeau bikini in Turkey

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh enjoys a luxury yachting holiday in Turkey with her husband Hugo Taylor.

And the 32-year-old opened up their holiday album on Friday when she shared a fun video roll on Instagram.

Millie can be seen in the clip showing off her fit figure in a range of bikinis – and at one point she looks incredible posing in a white bandeau bikini.

Hot to trot: Millie Mackintosh showed off her incredible figure in a white bandeau bikini on Friday, as she enjoyed a luxury yachting holiday in Turkey with Hugo Taylor

Beach babe: Millie slipped her figure into a bright emerald bikini on Wednesday and shared photos and a video of herself on the yacht with fans

Her two-piece bottoms had a high waist and beige trim.

She paired the look with beige cat-eye sunglasses, presumably Celine, and wore her dark brown locks back and away from her face in a high bun.

In another part of the clip, she can be seen sporting her toned figure in a black one-shoulder bathing suit next to her Made in Chelsea star partner, 36.

Vacation mode: In another part of the clip, she can be seen sporting her toned figure in a black one-shoulder swimsuit next to her Made in Chelsea star husband, 36

Fun times: she also shared images of herself jumping into the sea from the yacht

She also shared images of herself jumping into the sea from the yacht, paddle boarding and even taking a walk with Hugo around the rocky enclaves.

“Turkish delight,” Millie captioned her message.

Slipping her figure into a bright emerald bikini on Wednesday, Millie shared photos and a video of herself on the yacht with fans.

“I’m having a holiday moment,” the mother-of-two captioned her message, keeping her exact location a secret at the time.

On an adventure: she even went hiking with Hugo around the rocky enclaves of Turkey

It comes after Millie candidly laid out her struggles with her mental health last week, revealing that she started taking anti-anxiety medication.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Millie boldly explained that she has seen a therapist to deal with some “painful experiences” from her teenage years and that she has found the medication helpful.

She said, “I just wanted to catch up. I’ve shared a lot about how I’ve been feeling during my pregnancies and fourth-trimester travel, but I haven’t checked in for a while, so I’ve been thinking of sharing a little about life lately, especially my own self-care.

Candid: It comes after Millie candidly revealed her struggles with her mental health last week, revealing she started taking medication for her anxiety

Opening up: Millie boldly explained that she saw a therapist to deal with some “painful experiences” from her teenage years and that the medication was helpful

“I recently recorded a podcast for @thegoodglow.ie where I shared something I honestly didn’t think I would do. I have had anxiety for most of my life and have found helpful tools to manage it.

“However, since the lockdown and becoming a mother, my anxiety (particularly social anxiety) started to take over, making me consume my thoughts and feel trapped.

“I went into therapy to try to understand where the fear came from, which meant revisiting some painful experiences from my teenage years in the hopes that it would take some of the association and fear away.

“Instead, I found it really triggering and I became more anxious than ever. After much deliberation with my therapist, we decided to take a low-dose prescription medication, while continuing talk therapy would be the best solution for the time being.

“While I knew this was the best decision, I found it hard to admit to myself and my family that I needed this kind of help.

“I would always encourage and support friends and family in their own mental health journey, but I think it’s different when you’re the one who needs it.”

Millie added that she now feels better than ever and feels like she has her life “back in control”.

She added that medication is not for everyone and advised fans to talk to health professionals if they are suffering.

‘Being open about mental health is so important! Life isn’t always as shiny as it seems here and I’m a big fan of normalizing these conversations. As a side note, medication isn’t the solution for everyone, this is just my experience,” she said.

She added: “What I ultimately want you to take away from this is that it’s okay to ask for help, that whatever you’re going through, however you’re feeling, you’re not alone and there’s help out there.”