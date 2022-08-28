Millie Mackintosh shows loving pictures from romantic getaway with hunk hubby Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh prepared to say goodbye to summer on a romantic getaway with husband Hugo Taylor, as she shared a gallery of idyllic snaps with her followers on Sunday.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 33, capped off her Turkish boat holiday by sharing an album of images on her Instagram.

The photos also featured a fresh selfie of Millie cuddling her husband as they enjoyed a break from their parenting duties to enjoy the couple’s vacation.

Millie captioned her post: “A perfect way to end the summer of 2022.”

Another photo showed her in serenity enjoying a bowl of fruit – her incredible figure in a white bikini.

The snaps feature some of Millie showing off her svelte physique in skimpy swimsuits, including a stylish green bikini.

Millie also wore a pretty white kaftan dress with colorful zigzag detailing, along with a loose-fitting white top.

Candid: Millie has previously admitted that welcoming two kids into a space of two years ‘was a lot for my body to go on’

It comes after Millie admitted that welcoming two kids into a space of two years was “a lot for my body to go through.”

However, the star stated that she had regained her ‘confidence’ after undergoing a series of body toning treatments, as she shared photos of her in skimpy swimsuits on Saturday.

On Instagram, Millie caused a storm in Beach Flamingo’s strapless cream two-piece, which showed off her toned midriff and toned legs.

Millie teamed her beach look with white Celine sunglasses and tied her locks in a loose bun as she posed on a boat.

In her post, Millie attributed some of her body confidence to the work of Sadaf Jaffari, who specializes in body sculpting and contouring.

Millie wrote: ‘Having two babies in two years was a lot for my body, but after a few toning treatments I have my confidence back and love how I feel in my own skin.’

Spurred on by her confidence, Millie went on to share other photos of herself donning swimwear, including one that made her look amazing in green, high-waisted two-piece bottoms.

While a second saw the TV star slip away in a gorgeous strapless blue number with a matching sarong, while Millie posed sexy on the beach.

Mother-of-two: The star, 33, is a loving mother to Sienna, two, and Aurelia, nine months (pictured)

Showing off her vacation fashion in a separate image, Millie wowed in a flowing patterned beach dress with a lace-up bust.

She wore the same dress as she posed for a sweet snap with her MIC co-star beau.

Despite having a good time with Hugo during the romantic getaway, Millie longed for her two daughters as she shared photos of them together, writing, “Countdown to cuddles with my babies!”

A few days earlier, Millie looked fabulous again when she donned a high-waisted emerald green bikini to enjoy a day on a luxury yacht with her husband.

The TV personality paired her daring swimwear with tortoiseshell sunglasses and gold hoop earrings to enjoy her day at sea.

In a short clip on her Instagram, Millie showed off her figure as she climbed a ladder on the boat after taking a dip in the sea.

“I’m on vacation,” the mother-of-two captioned her message, keeping her exact location a secret.

Millie also shared a selfie of herself in her bright two-piece, by the brand Alexandra Miro.

The influencer also shared a sizzling mirror selfie, stunning in a powder blue swim top and matching sarong.

Millie posted a funny photo of her husband Hugo having a beer on the boat, wearing a white linen shirt and swimming shorts.