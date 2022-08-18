Millie Mackintosh reveals she has started taking medication after becoming ‘consumed’ with anxiety 

<!–

Millie Mackintosh has revealed that she has started taking medication to help with anxiety that she has struggled with for years.

The former Made In Cheltea star, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a candid post about her struggles with mental health.

Millie explained that she went to a therapist to deal with some “painful experiences” from her teenage years and that she found the medication helpful.

She said, “I just wanted to catch up. I’ve shared a lot about how I was feeling during my pregnancies and fourth-trimester travel, but I haven’t checked in in a while, so lately I thought I’d share a little about life, especially my own self-care.

“I recently recorded a podcast for @thegoodglow.ie where I shared something I honestly didn’t think I would do. I have had anxiety for most of my life and have found helpful tools to manage it.

“However, since the lockdown and becoming a mother, my anxiety (particularly social anxiety) really started to take over, consuming my thoughts and feeling trapped.

“I went into therapy to try to understand where the fear came from, which meant revisiting some painful experiences from my teenage years in the hopes that it would release some of the association and fear. Instead, I found it really triggering and became more anxious than ever.

‘After much deliberation with my therapist, we decided to take a low-dose prescription medication, while continuing talk therapy would be the best solution for the time being.

“While I knew this was the best decision, I found it hard to admit to myself and my family that I needed this kind of help.

“I would always encourage and support friends and family in their own mental health journey, but I think it’s different when you’re the one who needs it.”

Millie added that she now feels better than ever and feels like she has her life “back in control”.

She wrote: ‘It’s been a few months since I stared at my medication and with regular exercise and sleep I feel so much better, lighter, I can focus on being the best version of myself for my girls and Hugo without that my fear should have been the joy of what should have been happy moments. I have more control and like myself again!

‘Being open about mental health is so important! Life isn’t always as gleaming as it seems here and I strongly intend to normalize these conversations.

‘Thank you @georgie.crawford for giving me a safe space to talk, I’ll link our conversation into stories, listen up!

‘As a side note, medication is not the solution for everyone, this is just my experience. Ultimately, what I want you to take away from this is that it’s okay to ask for help, that whatever you’re going through, however you’re feeling, you’re not alone and there’s help out there.”

Millie is married to fellow ex-Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor and the couple are parents to daughters Sienna, two, and Aurelia, nine months.