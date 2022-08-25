Millie Mackintosh looks incredible in an emerald bikini as she relaxes on a yacht with Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh has gone on a romantic mini-break with Hugo Taylor after describing her struggles with anxiety.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 33, looked incredible as she slipped into a high-waisted emerald green bikini on Wednesday to enjoy a day on a luxury yacht with her husband, 36, after she candidly about her mental health last week. had opened up.

The TV personality paired her daring swimwear with tortoiseshell sunglasses and gold hoop earrings to enjoy her day at sea.

Vitamin Sea: Millie Mackintosh has gone on a romantic mini-break with Hugo Taylor after describing her battle with anxiety

In a short clip on her Instagram, Millie showed off her figure as she climbed a ladder on the boat after taking a dip in the sea.

“I’m on vacation,” the mother-of-two captioned her message, keeping her exact location a secret.

Millie also shared a selfie of herself in her bright two-piece, by the brand Alexandra Miro.

The influencer also shared a sizzling mirror selfie, stunning in a powder blue swim top and matching sarong.

Having a holiday moment: The former Made In Chelsea star, 33, looked incredible as she slipped into a high-waisted emerald green bikini on Wednesday to enjoy a day on a luxury yacht on Wednesday

A dream in green: In a short clip on her Instagram, Millie showed off her figure as she climbed a ladder on the boat after taking a dip in the sea

A well-deserved break: The TV personality paired her daring swimwear with tortoiseshell sunglasses and gold hoop earrings to enjoy her day at sea

Millie posted a cute photo of her husband Hugo having a beer on the boat, wearing a white linen shirt and swimming shorts.

The TV personality has been married to former Made In Chelsea star Hugo since 2018 and the couple are parents to adorable daughters Sienna, two, and Aurelia, nine months.

Millie candidly described her struggles with her mental health last week, revealing that she started taking anti-anxiety medication.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Millie boldly explained that she has seen a therapist to deal with some “painful experiences” from her teenage years and that she has found the medication helpful.

Holiday snaps: The influencer also shared a sizzling mirrored selfie, stunning in a powder blue swim top and matching sarong

Turning heads: In a holiday look, Millie wore a bright pink kaftan over a swimsuit

She said, “I just wanted to catch up. I’ve shared a lot about how I was feeling during my pregnancies and fourth-trimester travel, but I haven’t checked in in a while, so lately I thought I’d share a little about life, especially my own self-care.

“I recently recorded a podcast for @thegoodglow.ie where I shared something I honestly didn’t think I would do. I have had anxiety for most of my life and have found helpful tools to manage it.

“However, since the lockdown and becoming a mother, my anxiety (particularly social anxiety) really started to take over, causing me to consume my thoughts and feel trapped.

“I went into therapy to try to understand where the fear came from, which meant revisiting some painful experiences from my teenage years in the hopes that it would take some of the association and fear away.

Vacation mode: Millie posted a cute photo of her husband Hugo having a beer on the boat, wearing a white linen shirt and swimming shorts

“Instead, I found it really triggering and I became more anxious than ever. After much deliberation with my therapist, we decided to take a low-dose prescription medication, while continuing talk therapy would be the best way forward for the time being.

“While I knew this was the best decision, I found it hard to admit to myself and my family that I needed this kind of help.

“I would always encourage and support friends and family in their own mental health journey, but I think it’s different when you’re the one who needs it.”

Millie added that she now feels better than ever and feels like she has her life “back in control”.

Candid: Millie spoke candidly about her struggles with her mental health last week, revealing she started taking anti-anxiety medication

She wrote: ‘It’s been a few months since I started my medication and with regular exercise and sleep I feel so much better, lighter.

“I can focus on being the best version of myself for my girls and Hugo without my fear stealing the joy of what should have been happy moments. I have more control and like myself again!

‘Being open about mental health is so important! Life isn’t always as gleaming as it seems here and I strongly intend to normalize these conversations. As a side note, medication is not the solution for everyone, this is just my experience.

“Ultimately what I want you to get out of this is that it’s okay to ask for help, that whatever you’re going through, however you’re feeling, you’re not alone and there’s help out there.”