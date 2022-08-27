Millie Mackintosh flaunts her figure in a cream bikini in Turkey

She is a loving mother to Sienna, two, and Aurelia, nine months.

And Millie Mackintosh showed off her incredible post-baby figure in a cream bikini on Saturday, when she admitted that welcoming two children into a space of two years was “a lot for my body to go through.”

However, the former Made in Chelsea star, 33, stated that she had regained her ‘confidence’ after undergoing a series of body toning treatments, as she shared photos of her in skimpy swimsuits during her idyllic holiday to Turkey.

On Instagram, Millie caused a storm in Beach Flamingo’s strapless cream two-piece, which showed off her toned midriff and toned legs.

Millie, who was on vacation with husband Hugo Taylor, 36, paired her beach look with white Celine sunglasses and swept her locks into a loose bun as she posed on a boat.

In her post, Millie attributed some of her body confidence to the work of Sadaf Jaffari, who specializes in body sculpting and contouring.

Millie wrote: ‘Having two babies in two years was a lot for my body, but after a few toning treatments I have my confidence back and love how I feel in my own skin.’

Spurred on by her confidence, Millie went on to share other photos of herself donning swimwear, including one that made her look amazing in green, high-waisted two-piece bottoms.

While a second saw the TV star slip away in a gorgeous strapless blue number with a matching sarong, while Millie posed sexy on the beach.

Showing off her vacation fashion in a separate image, Millie wowed in a flowing patterned beach dress with a lace-up bust.

She wore the same dress as she posed for a sweet snap with her MIC co-star beau.

Despite having a good time with Hugo during the romantic getaway, Millie longed for her two daughters as she shared photos of them together, writing, “Countdown to cuddles with my babies!”

A few days earlier, Millie looked fabulous again when she donned a high-waisted emerald green bikini to enjoy a day on a luxury yacht with her husband.

The TV personality paired her daring swimwear with tortoiseshell sunglasses and gold hoop earrings to enjoy her day at sea.

In a short clip on her Instagram, Millie showed off her figure as she climbed a ladder on the boat after taking a dip in the sea.

“I’m on vacation,” the mother-of-two captioned her message, keeping her exact location a secret.

Millie also shared a selfie of herself in her bright two-piece, by the brand Alexandra Miro.

The influencer also shared a sizzling mirror selfie, stunning in a powder blue swim top and matching sarong.

Millie posted a cute photo of her husband Hugo having a beer on the boat, wearing a white linen shirt and swimming shorts.

