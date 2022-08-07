Millie Mackintosh enjoys a family trip to Devon with husband Hugo Taylor and their two children

She recently returned from a trip to Corfu for best friend Binky Felstead’s wedding.

And Millie Mackintosh took advantage of some quality family time as she enjoyed a stay in Devon with her brood on Sunday.

The Made In Chelsea star, 33, took to her Instagram to share a slew of snaps from her outing in Salcombe, including a short video of the highlights.

‘A lovely few days’: Millie Mackintosh took advantage of some quality time with the family as she enjoyed a stay in Devon with her brood on Sunday

The mother of two was accompanied on the trip by her husband Hugo Taylor and their daughters Sienna, two, and Aurelia, nine months.

The family all beamed for the camera as they lay on a couch with their two children on their knees in matching yellow outfits.

Millie and Hugo couldn’t help but smile as they both rocked their sunglasses as they posed for a selfie with Sienna.

selfie! The Made In Chelsea star, 33, took to her Instagram to share a slew of snaps from her outing in Salcombe, including a short video of the highlights

Coordinated: The mother of two was joined on the trip by her husband Hugo Taylor and their daughters Sienna, two, and Aurelia, nine months

The former reality star also shared a photo of Hugo soaking up the sun on a boat while donning blue shorts and a gray T-shirt.

The family enjoyed walks on the beach, splashing about in the sea and even gave fans a glimpse of the food they were enjoying.

Millie looked sensational as she showed off her toned physique in a cream crop top and white maxi skirt which she paired with a pair of matching sandals and a large woven beach bag.

Relaxed: The former reality star also shared a photo of Hugo soaking up the sun on a boat while donning blue shorts and a gray T-shirt

She straightened her long blonde locks of poker as she posed up a storm for a mirror selfie in an elevator.

She wrote under the photo gallery: ‘A lovely few days in Devon @harbour_beachclub #staycation #familyholiday’.

Millie was no doubt happy to spend some quality time with her kids after she and Hugo flew to Corfu for Binky’s second wedding to husband Max Darnton in Corfu.

The weekend before, the family had been on the Greek island of Zakynthos where Millie was celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Yummy! The family enjoyed walks on the beach, splashing in the sea and even gave fans a glimpse of the food they were enjoying

Hugo shared a sweet tribute to his wife of four when he shared how he and their daughters are “so lucky” to have her.

He wrote in an Instagram post: ‘To the most exquisite, gorgeous, sensational and beautiful girl I’ve ever known. Happy Birthday!

“You do so much for so many people to make them happy. And we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Here’s another trip around the sun. Always yours. Love ️’.

Stunning: Millie looked sensational showing off her toned physique in a cream crop top and white maxi skirt which she paired with a pair of matching sandals and a woven beach bag

Millie and Hugo originally dated in 2011 during Made In Chelsea, but broke up when it was revealed that he had cheated on Millie with Rosie Fortescue.

They reunited in the second half of 2016 and Hugo proposed while on holiday in Mykonos, Greece, in July 2017.

She was previously married to musician Professor Green, real name Stephen Manderson, in September 2013.

The couple announced their separation in February 2016 after two and a half years of marriage and finalized their divorce in May 2016 – the same week Millie went public with Hugo on a trip to Monaco.