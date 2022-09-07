Millie Court says she’s struggling living alone in £1m home she bought with ex Liam Reardon

Love Island star Millie Court has revealed she plans to move out of the £1million house she bought with ex Liam Reardon.

The 2021 Love Island couple announced their split in July, and now Millie has admitted she is having a hard time living alone after her ex moved.

Millie and Liam spent £1million on a refurbishment of an Elizabethan mansion in Essex less than a year ago and were delighted to post about their relationship milestone in November 2021.

During a Q&A with her two million Instagram followers on Tuesday night, Millie was asked what it was like to live on her own, to which she gave a candid answer.

Millie shared a photo of a sunset over the countryside view outside her window, writing: ‘I mean it’s not the best in the world [at the moment].’

“I have to love my own business again. Sometimes I do, but most of the time I have people over or I’m out and about to keep myself occupied. I’ll get there eventually.’

She added that the four-bedroom property has extensive grounds, three bathrooms and a sauna that she will “hopefully leave by the end of the year, a fresh start for 2023.”

Millie and Liam, who moved from Wales to live with his girlfriend in Essex, announced their split in July, with Millie posting on Instagram: ‘Hi all, to avoid speculation, Liam and I wanted to share with you that we are dating being each other.

“It’s been a tough decision and I’m gutted, but in the end it’s the best thing for us right now. I want to thank you all for supporting our relationship.”

After rumors of infidelity circulated on social media, Millie called them “nasty and untrue” as she shut them down.

She shared: “Just wanted to drop by here to say thank you to everyone again and for your very kind words,” the beauty wrote, thanking her fans.

Going on to say that her fans “made me laugh on a really rough day,” she continued, “I’m so lucky you all are. I would also like to ask you to please do not believe everything you have read in the press or seen on social media.

“The last thing I want is for people to say bad things about Liam or blame him, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have turned out so well if something had happened.

Going through a breakup is hard enough, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumors that just aren’t true.

“Please remember that we are human too, we have feelings and to always, always be nice. You never really know what someone is going through.”

It has since been reported that Liam has signed up to appear on the new series Celebs Go Dating.

The Welsh hunk, 23, split from his now ex-girlfriend Millie just a month ago, after a year together, following their win on the ITV dating show.

It has been reported that Liam will be a late contestant on the show – which has already started filming – and is feeling “ready to throw herself into the dating pool.”

A source told The sun: ‘Liam is going to make an explosive entrance on Celebs Go Dating as he makes his debut in several episodes in the new series.

“He may just be single, but things haven’t been going well between him and Millie for a while, so he’s feeling ready to jump back into the dating pool.

“At the end of the day, the show is kind of fun and he had a great experience on Love Island, so I thought, why not do the romance on reality TV again?”

The insider added that while Liam doesn’t expect to “find the love of his life,” he is “looking forward to laughing and meeting new people.”

Representatives of Liam and Celebs Go Dating have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.