Millie Court flaunts her incredible physique in a micro skirt for Chloe Burrows’ birthday bash

Millie Court looked stunning on Thursday night as she headed out to celebrate friend Chloe Burrows’ 27th birthday in London.

The Love Island winner, 25, showed off her physique in a low-waisted, pleated gray microskirt – which she paired with a pair of knee-high boots.

Putting up a storm for the night out, the blonde bombshell shared a sultry video to her 1.9 million Instagram followers, writing, “These boots are made for walking.”

Millie opted for a metallic look and paired the ash gray skirt with a backless, chainmail crop top – featuring a halterneck design.

While her boots matched the metallic theme as they were decorated with a silver snake print and a small heel.

The former fashion buyer completed the look with a matching silver shoulder bag and a dainty collection of bracelets.

Millie’s signature shoulder-length blonde locks were styled in a soft wave, while she added a glamorous makeup palette with a wispy lash and glossy lip.

Love Island friend Lucinda Stratford also joined in for the celebrations, donning cargo pants and a bandeau top before changing into a bold zebra print mini dress.

While birthday girl Chloe turned heads in a black feathered mini dress with a halter neck and a backless cut as she celebrated with the group of friends, which also included Mel B’s daughter Phoenix Brown.

The group went to STK Steakhouse, where they rented out the restaurant’s private bowling alley – with its own bar and a minimum spend of £1,500.

But while they were trying to bowl, Millie had a minor incident: she ended up on the floor after taking her shot.

The reality star confidently went to the bowl, took her picture and was overwhelmed with excitement as he hit some pins and jumped into the air before hugging a friend.

During the show of elation, she fell while jumping and landed flat on the floor with her stomach down, before her friend jumped to help her up again – while the rest of the group burst out laughing.”

“No, because when I say I cry,” friend Daisy Rose wrote, sharing a video of the hilarious moment.

Millie’s night out took place the same night her ex-boyfriend, Liam Reardon, joined Thorpe Park’s Fright Night event.

The Welsh hunk was spotted at the theme park with a mysterious female companion as they enjoyed the park’s rides.

Liam and Millie called time for their relationship in July after winning last year’s Love Island series, while Liam was already filming for the upcoming season of Celebs Go Dating.

But despite the quick move so far and a spate of rumors that he cheated on their relationship, Millie recently confirmed that the breakup was amicable — with no infidelity.

Exes: Millie’s night out happened the same night her ex-boyfriend, Liam Reardon, went to Thorpe Park’s Fright Night event with a female +1