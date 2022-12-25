Millie Bobby Brown shows off her gorgeous figure in a red bikini while enjoying a Christmas break

Millie Bobby Brown looked stunning as she posted a slew of bikini photos during her sun-soaked Christmas outing this week.

The Stranger Things actress, 18, slipped into a skimpy red bikini as she whipped up a storm in the unknown tropical location.

Her look boasted a triangle bikini top and she wrapped an alabaster macrame cover-up around her tight waist.

She swept back her dark locks and wore a matching flower in her hair, complemented by a seashell necklace.

Millie posed in front of tropical trees and captioned the photo simply, “Merry Christmas.”

She then took to her Instagram Stories posing in a full-length mirror, distorting the color with a festive filter.

It comes after the star showed off her radiant makeup-free face in an unfiltered snap earlier this month — before showing just how much a filter can transform anyone’s face.

The actress took to Instagram to upload before and after photos for her 60.1 million followers to see.

In one filtered snap, her skin tone was smoothed out and she sported long eyelashes, and in the other she bared her pristine face.

The blonde beauty lay on a pillow with words printed all over in bubble letters.

Her textured hair swept over her shoulders and chest and was styled in a center parting with dark roots.

The Netflix star labeled each of the snapshots, writing “filter” on one and “no filter” on the other.

She wore two pairs of small, silver earrings in her ears, with a larger size in the first hole.

Taking a stand: While portraying the character Elf in her popular sci-fi series, she publicly spoke about her character’s shaved head

Millie made a kissy face in the screened photo, giving her mug long eyelashes and flushed cheeks.

At a time when many celebrities are carefully curating their online image, airbrushing and editing their content, Brown’s raw honesty breaks the norm.

It’s not the first time the artist has made a statement against conventional beauty expectations.

While playing the character Eleven in her popular sci-fi series, she publicly spoke about her character’s shaved head.

“I hope I inspire people… it’s really cool to have short hair,” she said People.