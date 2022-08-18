Millie Bobby Brown shares snaps from the action packed Enola Holmes sequel

<!–

Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Thursday to share first photos of the upcoming Enola Homes sequel.

Millie’s character, Sherlock Homes’ younger sister, played by Henry Cavill, can be seen on the run from the police before being handcuffed and taken to prison.

In another scene, Enola hides in a basement next to her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) while the youngster opens her own detective agency in the action-packed sequel.

On her Instagram grid, the Stranger Things actress wrote the photos: “ENOLA HOLMES 2. NOV 4. Only on Netflix. #EnolaHolmes2′.

Millie also teased the film’s latest characters, with a photo of a mysterious lady, played by former EastEnders actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster, drinking wine at a high society party.

Echoing the 2020 original, the official synopsis reads: “Fresh from the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes follows in the footsteps of her famous brother Sherlock and opens her own agency – only to live that life as a female detective.” to find – renting is not as easy as it seems’.

Jail? In another scene, the character is handcuffed and taken to prison

shhh! She can also be seen in a basement next to her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter, right) as the youngster opens her own detective agency in the action-packed sequel

She’s resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood and is about to close shop when a destitute match girl offers Enola her first official job: finding her missing sister.

But this case turns out to be much more puzzling than expected as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from the sinister factories and colorful music halls of London to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself.

As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must enlist the help of friends—and Sherlock herself—to unravel her mystery. Apparently the game is back on track!’.

Coming soon: The Stranger Things actress wrote on her Instagram grid the photos: ‘ENOLA HOLMES 2. NOV 4. Only on Netflix. #EnolaHolmes2’

Back in action: Enola (center) is joined by older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill, left) and Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge, right)

Older Brother: Sherlock Holmes is ready to help his sister solve a brand new mystery

The film, based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries, also stars David Thelwis, Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokoma.

Henry Bradbeer returns as the director of the film with the screenplay rewritten by Jack Throne.

It comes after Millie and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi sparked speculation that they were engaged while packing the PDA during a getaway in New York City on Friday.

New addition: Millie also teased the film’s latest characters, with a photo of a mysterious lady played by former EastEnders actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster (pictured) sipping wine at a high society party

The actress wore a striking gold diamond ring on her wedding finger as she leaned forward to share a kiss with the 20-year-old actor, who is the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi.

Millie, who has been dating Jake for a year, has previously been spotted wearing a similar gold band on the same finger.

The couple in love first caused romantic rumors in the summer of 2021.

Millie then introduced Jake to her followers in June 2021 with an adorable photo of him posted on Instagram, but it wasn’t until she posted a photo of him planting a kiss on her cheek that they were “Instagram Official.”

ENOLA HOLMES 2 will be released worldwide on Netflix on November 4, 2022