Millie Bobby Brown says she struggled with mismatch and loneliness

Millie Bobby Brown says she struggled with hating growing up in the limelight because she “didn’t know who she was yet.”

The Stranger Things actress, 18, admitted she struggled with loneliness and didn’t feel like she belonged as she tried to navigate the industry.

Millie spoke about struggling with self-identity in the September issue of To temptas she admitted, she liked to play characters that people could “related” to because she felt she didn’t have that ability herself.

When asked how she manages to be in the public eye, Millie said, “It’s very hard to be hated if you don’t know who you are yet. So it’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? “Because I don’t know who I am.”

Millie went on to say that if she tried to act a certain way, she would get backlash, but then she would try to be someone else and others would hate that too.

She continued, “Then you just start shutting down because you think, ‘Who am I supposed to be? Who do they want me to be to them?’ Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped.’

The child star admitted that it helped to understand that she did not have to bend to external pressures and only develop within herself.

Before finding her way, Millie said she “always felt different growing up,” revealing, “I liked being around other people because I always struggled with my own identity and knowing who I was.

“Even as a youngster, I always felt like I didn’t belong in every room. I also struggle a bit with loneliness. I always felt very alone in a crowded room, like I was unique, like no one ever really understood me. So I found [playing] characters that people understood [and] people could empathize because I felt that no one could identify with Millie.’

Strong: The child star admitted it helped her understand that she didn’t have to bend to external pressures and just develop within herself (pictured an Eleven in Stranger Thing series four that aired in 2022)

Millie admitted that she felt part of the problem was that she was “too mature” for her age and that people would tell her it wasn’t right.

The movie star said it got her “very down” after people told her she wouldn’t make it in the film and TV industry.

The interview comes after it was reported that Millie has made history as she will receive a $10 million (£8.4 million) salary for her role in Enola Holmes 2.

She would set a record for the largest prepaid salary to an actor under the age of 20.

Millie first played the part of Enola in the 2020 film opposite Henry Cavill and will earn a significantly larger amount for the sequel, according to Variety.

Millie takes on the role of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in the film series, with Henry playing the famous detective.

Netflix confirmed that a sequel to the film would be released in May, which received positive reviews from critics.

Millie is already used to a hefty salary, reportedly earning $20,000 per episode of the first season of Stranger Things.

Thanks to the show’s huge popularity, her salary would have risen to $250,000 per episode by season three, according to Deadline.

The September 2022 issue of Allure will be available nationwide from August 16.