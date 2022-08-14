WhatsNew2Day
Millie Bobby Brown looks sleek in a black unitard with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi and Matthew Modine

Entertainment
By Merry

Millie Bobby Brown looks sleek in a black unitard as she and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi meet Stranger Things colleague Matthew Modine

By Alesia Stanford for Dailymail.Com

Published: 22:17, 14 August 2022 | Updated: 22:32, 14 August 2022

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her curves as she enjoyed an outing with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in ​​New York City on Sunday.

The 18-year-old wore a low-cut black unitard with a tank top and low back, showing off her slender abs and toned arms and legs.

The Stranger Things star wore dark sunglasses and styled her hair in a low bun with a red scrunchy.

Curves: Millie Bobby Brown, 18, showed off her curves as she enjoyed an outing with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, and Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, 63, in New York on Sunday

She completed the look with white sneakers and red socks.

Her 20-year-old boyfriend looked comfortable in brown cargo shorts and a gray graphic tee with sneakers.

The couple has been in a relationship for a little over a year.

Toned down: The body-hugging unitard put the slender abs and toned legs and arms of the Enola Holmes star in full view

They were first linked together in June 2021.

Jake is the oldest son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, 60, and Dorothea Hurley, 59, and a student at Syracuse University.

The young couple met Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, 63, and his wife, Caridad Rivera, 60.

Dating: Millie and the Syracuse University student have been dating for a little over a year. They were first linked together in June 2021

Matthew looked casual in an olive green camp shirt, jeans, and a peaked hat.

Millie recently wrapped up a second Enola Holmes movie for Netflix, in which she plays the mystery-solving younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes.

The film will be available to stream later this year.

In a new interview with To temptthe rising star revealed that she attends Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, the state where Stranger Things is set – although it is set in the fictional town of Hawkins.

Students are unlikely to see her on campus as she studies online.

She participates in a human services, where ‘you learn about the system and how to help young people’.

Close to home: In a new interview with Allure, the rising star revealed she's attending Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, the state where Stranger Things is set; still from Stranger Things

