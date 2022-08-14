Millie Bobby Brown looks sleek in a black unitard with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi and Matthew Modine

<!–

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her curves as she enjoyed an outing with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in ​​New York City on Sunday.

The 18-year-old wore a low-cut black unitard with a tank top and low back, showing off her slender abs and toned arms and legs.

The Stranger Things star wore dark sunglasses and styled her hair in a low bun with a red scrunchy.

She completed the look with white sneakers and red socks.

Her 20-year-old boyfriend looked comfortable in brown cargo shorts and a gray graphic tee with sneakers.

The couple has been in a relationship for a little over a year.

They were first linked together in June 2021.

Jake is the oldest son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, 60, and Dorothea Hurley, 59, and a student at Syracuse University.

The young couple met Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, 63, and his wife, Caridad Rivera, 60.

Matthew looked casual in an olive green camp shirt, jeans, and a peaked hat.

Millie recently wrapped up a second Enola Holmes movie for Netflix, in which she plays the mystery-solving younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes.

The film will be available to stream later this year.

In a new interview with To temptthe rising star revealed that she attends Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, the state where Stranger Things is set – although it is set in the fictional town of Hawkins.

Students are unlikely to see her on campus as she studies online.

She participates in a human services, where ‘you learn about the system and how to help young people’.