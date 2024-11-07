Millie Bobby Brown is at the center of a ‘bidding war’ as she plots new career move post Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown is preparing to take a long-awaited career move into the music industry, according to sources who claim she is at the center of a “bidding war” between labels eager to sign the Stranger star. Things.

The 20-year-old Netflix actress, best known for playing Eleven on the hit series, is no stranger to expressing her passion for music, with the British star sharing clips of herself singing on social media and discussing her musical influences.

She feels the Stranger Things finale will provide the perfect opportunity to pivot her career and has reportedly recorded some demos with her rock legend husband Jake Bongiovi’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, 62. .

“Although he was offered great offers, he didn’t want to pursue music until he put Eleven to bed,” a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. “She didn’t want to be seen as another actress using her fame to start a music career.”

Millie has shared videos over the years showcasing her singing talent since childhood, including a clip of her, aged 12, performing John Lennon’s Imagine.

She also shared home videos of herself singing Amy Winehouse’s hit Valerie when she was just five and Adele’s Someone Like You when she was seven.

“This video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 years old and I was completely obsessed with Adele and I still am completely obsessed,” she captioned the latter online. ‘No changes (sic)’.

Millie has been receiving advice from her famous father-in-law Jon, who has reportedly helped her navigate offers from labels willing to shell out large sums of money in a bid to land a record deal.

The actress married the rocker’s son, Jake, in May 2024, three years after they started dating.

“There is a huge bidding war for Millie’s music,” a second source told DailyMail.com.

“She’s in no rush to sign with a label and has been concentrating on writing her material, but her father-in-law has been helping her understand the offers that are coming her way.”

In 2020, Millie confirmed that she was writing her own music during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“My brother and I are always in the studio making and writing things,” he said at the time.

The star even led the talk from her home recording studio, which was decorated with her and her brother, Charlie’s, record collection.

The insider continued: “There are rumors that a label has offered a deal that is almost as big as Janet Jackson’s record-breaking deal with Virgin.”

In 2019, it was reported that the then-teenager hoped to launch a music career the following year when she turned 16.

A source at the time said the sun: ‘He already has at least seven songs he loves, but he doesn’t plan on releasing anything until he turns 16 in February, partly because his schedule is crazy.

‘They’re deciding how to release it: maybe as a vocalist on a dance song or releasing their own song. But singing comes naturally to her.

The former child star is undoubtedly set up for success, not only thanks to her father-in-law, but also her famous friends.

He has received advice from his ‘mentor’ Drake and also from the powerful singer Mariah Carey.

During an appearance on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, which saw her compete against the talk show host in a game of Beat Battle, she revealed that the two had become close and would spend time singing along with Mariah’s 13-year-old twins, Morocco and Monroe, at home.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix in 2025 (pictured as Eleven in season four)

She’s also no stranger to the industry, having made her music video debut in 2016, starring in the official clip for Sigma’s song, Find me.

The EDM-infused ballad, featuring Grammy-nominated singer Birdy, saw the 12-year-old traveling through downtown Los Angeles while lip-syncing her way through life.

Millie found fans as a telekinetic Eleven in the first season of Stranger Things, which landed on Netflix in July 2016.

The second season followed in October 2017, before a third in July 2019.

Fans were forced to wait longer for the fourth season due to Covid and it was eventually cut into two parts in May and July 2022.

The final season of the show will arrive on the streamer in 2025.