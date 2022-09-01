Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True releases first image of cast

On Thursday, Leonine Studios revealed the first two stills of Girl You Know It’s True, the biopic by filmmaker Simon Verhoeven (Nightlife, Welcome to Germany) about the scandalous eighties duo Milli Vanilli.

Both stars are essentially newcomers with French actor Elan Ben Ali (Goutte d’or) playing Fab Morvan.

German actor Tijan Njie (Alles was zählt) takes on the role of the late Rob Pilatus in the film, which will be in production through December in Munich, Berlin, Cape Town and LA.

Army of Thieves star Matthias Schweighöfer portrays German record producer Frank Farian – who came up with the idea of ​​having Milli Vanilli lip-synch vocals from Charles Shaw, Brad Howell and the late John Davis.

Davis’ daughter Jasmin and Howell are the associate producers of Girl You Know It’s True, as are Rob’s sister Carmen, Milli Vanilli’s former assistant Todd Headlee, and Farian’s assistant Ingrid “Milli” Segieth.

The fraud worked when Milli Vanilli became a worldwide sensation by scoring three No. 1 hits in the US and winning the Best New Artist Grammy before the Recording Academy withdrew the trophy in 1990 when the truth was revealed by Farian.

After Arista Records dropped the act, Rob & Fab released their title album, which sold only about 2K copies despite positive reviews.

Graham Rogers (Ray Donovan) plays Milli Vanilli’s American assistant Todd and Bella Dayne (Humans) plays Farian’s assistant Milli.

‘Girl You Know It’s True is fascinating on so many levels’, Verhoeven said in a statement.

Not only does it chronicle the spectacular rise of two underdogs who reached the pinnacle of showbiz in one summer, it also provides a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at that illusory world of fame and its sometimes tragic and unscrupulous machinations. Personally, I don’t think Rob and Fab deserved to be the only scapegoats for this scandal.’

On July 4, Fab (born Fabrice) revealed that Luke Korem’s untitled documentary Milli Vanilli is “in the works” and on August 23 he on display his real singing voice in an Instagram video.

The French-born, German-raised 56-year-old is still to grieve the loss of his German bandmate who died, aged 32, in 1998 from an accidental overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs.