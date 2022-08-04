Millennials reveal what they thought were ‘signs of wealth’ growing up

An eye-opening Facebook thread has revealed what Millennials thought were symbols of growing up wealth — ranging from a personal landline in your bedroom to having an ice dispenser on the fridge.

The viral discussion, which has garnered 1,700 responses to the Pizza Bottle page, was launched by reposting a Tweet from an American man who said he believed a basketball hoop with a clear sign “meaned you were rich.”

“What are things you thought were indicators of wealth when you were a kid?” he asked, and the answers poured in from all over the world.

For some people, it was the family dynamic, and many admitted that in affluent families, the parents were still together and everyone was sitting around the dinner table.

Meanwhile, an American Facebook user said “real Kool Aid or Pop Tarts” instead of the unbranded versions.

A US Facebook user said they thought “having Kellogs brand pop tarts” was a sign of wealth rather than the knock-off version called Toast ‘Ems

connectpoliticditto asked people what they thought were indicators of wealth, and said their personal was a plexiglass basketball hoop

The answers were vastly different, with one person saying that ‘a car in Singapore meant you were rich’.

British Facebook users posted things that many millennials from Britain can relate to such as ‘have some money to spend at the Scholastic book fair’, one woman just posted a full pack of Crayola jumbo crayons and said ‘with this to the come to class.”

Some people revealed that they were jealous of families with microwaves, and one poster said their partner must have been wealthy for “feeding their dog chicken and scrambled eggs while living on a municipal estate.”

One person confessed that they “felt like a billionaire” when they received their first Gameboy (a 90s Nintendo game console).

Many responses were emotionally charged, suggesting that eating together as a family, or having parents who weren’t divorced, were a sign of real wealth—a tribute to the adage the best things are the ones you can’t buy

Meanwhile, another American woman said a “new reusable lunch box” was her “ultimate goal for a rich girl.”

One user from New Zealand reported having ‘real butter’, while another British woman added: ‘I have a birthday cake that wasn’t in a 13X9 cake tin.’

Owning a trampoline was an American man’s ultimate goal, while a compatriot wrote, ‘If your house has a chandelier. Or if the household has more than one car.’

A Canadian user shared a short list that reads: ‘Family vacations that weren’t the local beach, everyone has their own bedroom, buy new clothes when it’s not a special occasion or go back to school…’

Two US users talked about food, as one of them said, “Throw out the ketchup bottle without adding some water and shake it to get that last bit.”

Another weighed: “Kids bringing strawberries with them for lunch. I thought they must have cost at least $20 a box!’