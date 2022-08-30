Millennials ARE the poorest generation: People born between 1981 and 1996 had less average wealth

A new study has found that the average wealth of millennials was lower than that of any other generation after they entered the workforce during the Great Recession.

The reportpublished by the National Bureau of Economic Research, concluded that those born between 1981 and 1996 had less average wealth than all other age groups in the workforce in 2016, with the over-75s enjoying the most wealth.

Researchers said one of the main factors limiting the wealth of millennials was the impact of the Great Recession of 2007, which hit debt-ridden young workers at a faster rate than older, more established Americans, some of whom lost their wealth by as much as 60 have seen grow. percent after the recession.

It comes as the Biden administration tackles the latest issue after announcing $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.

According to the NBER report, while the Great Recession reduced the wealth of all age groups, millennials were hit the hardest because they were just getting started.

The Great Recession, which lasted until 2009, created an unstable economy where millennials struggled to find jobs after college and started their careers at lower wages on average.

According to the Federal Reserve System’s Board of Governors, the median net worth of millennials went from just above $25,000 in 2007 to less than $15,000 in 2010.

Unlike other age groups that managed to recover, the average net worth of millennials continued to decline, a scenario that is likely to repeat itself after the COVID-19 economic shutdown in 2020.

“Between the Great Recession and the COVID pandemic, millennials have already experienced two major economic disruptions in adulthood,” the researchers wrote.

Significant economic inequality is an enduring part of millennial maturity.

“While each generation faces its own unique opportunities and challenges, many people believe that the obstacles facing the millennial generation are particularly acute.”

The researchers eventually found that the wealth accumulation of the younger generation “gets slower over the life cycle.”

Millennials and younger generations study longer on average, which leads to a delayed entry into the labor market and more student debt.

The average borrower graduating from a four-year public university retained $26,700 in debt in 2020, according to the College Board, an 18 percent increase from the average two decades ago.

Millennials also marry and buy a house later, and receive inheritances when they are much older because their parents live longer.

However, the NBER report notes that the legacies will only have a notable impact on the wealth of higher-income millennials, leaving about 80 percent without a major increase in their wealth.

The researchers also found that minorities, who typically face greater economic challenges than their white counterparts, make up a higher proportion of millennials compared to older generations.

“Our finding that wealth disparities between whites and minorities appear to have increased over time is consistent with a significant body of literature,” the researchers wrote.

“The increase in the gap, at least over the past decade, appears to be due to the decline in housing wealth during the Great Recession, which affected low-wealth households more than high-wealth households.”

The study concluded that a wide range of policy interventions should be undertaken to reduce the wealth gap, including estate tax reform and student loan forgiveness.

Biden’s plan coincided with the fifth and final extension of the federal student loan repayment moratorium, which expires in January 2023.

Biden announced on Wednesday forgiveness of up to $10,000 for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 collectively. Those with Pell Grants are eligible for $20,000 in federal student loans canceled under Biden’s new plan.

Estimates say the relief will cost US taxpayers up to $600 billion over the next decade, and a separate analysis notes that individuals — even those who didn’t benefit from the waiver — will end up paying more than $2,000 to pay off the debt.

Republicans’ biggest criticism of the plan is that it isn’t fair to Americans who didn’t go to college or who worked hard and plan accordingly to pay off college or their debts on time.

The GOP claims that these Americans are being punished for their sound financial planning.

Some Democrats are also jumping on board with this view.

Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, who is running for Ohio’s open Senate seat, said in a statement last week that Biden’s aid plan “sends the wrong message to the millions of uneducated Ohioans who are working just as hard to make ends meet.” .

While most established Democrats are calling out President Biden for leaving Americans who don’t benefit from the aid plan, more progressive members say the plan isn’t enough to make a dent in the student loan crisis.

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders said Democrats are rightly angry about President Joe Biden’s student loan plan — but claims they should be angry it doesn’t go far enough

“Well, the truth is that criticism is in a sense correct,” Sanders said Sunday morning on ABC’s This Week program.

The answer to the debt crisis, Sanders argues, is “not to refuse help to people who can’t deal with these horrendous student debts.”

Sanders claims the aid disproportionately benefits those with higher incomes, but the Biden administration maintains that the majority of people receiving lump-sum forgiveness are individuals earning less than $75,000.

The announcement for forgiveness came at the same time as Biden announced the fifth and final extension to the federal student loan repayment moratorium, which was previously set to end on August 31, 2022.

The extension, the administration noted, is the last of the pandemic — and student loan payments will resume in January 2023.

Outstanding loans and interest accrual were suspended in March 2020 amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.