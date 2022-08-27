Millennial couple Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian buy $27million Bellevue Hill mansion

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A well-known millennial couple is said to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia’s most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune made from selling designer water.

Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-story house in Bellevue Hill, an elite Sydney suburb, that had been on the market with a price tag of $27 million.

Garrett Jandegian founded the successful ‘alkaline water’ company Aqualove and owns Pharma Soul, a rapid antigen testing and PPE company, of which his wife is sales director.

Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-story house in Sydney’s elite Bellevue Hill suburb, which had been on the market with a $27 million price tag.

The Kontopos family listed the home on Kambala Road with Highland Property for $27 million, but the Jandegians are said to have paid the highest price yet for Bellevue Hill property this year.

Stephanie Jandegian, who appeared on the reality TV show So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, was also Sydney’s news chief for Nine’s A Current Affair.

Mr. Jandegian, who had the ambition to become a professional baseball or football player in the United States, was nursed back to health by his wife after an injury that marked the end of his career.

That recovery led him to embrace natural therapies, including alkaline water, which eventually led to his founding Aqualove with business partner Ricky Herbert.

Stephanie Jandegian, who participated in So You Think You Can Dance, was also the Sydney news chief for Nine’s A Current Affair, works as Sales Director for Pharma Soul

The Jandegians, both 33, would have paid the highest price for any home in the exclusive suburb this year with the purchase of the property, which has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, swimming pool, tennis court.

Ms Jandegian has said that Aqualove is the main source of their wealth, although the Pharma Soul business has also boomed due to demand during the pandemic.

The Jandegians, both 33, would have paid the highest price for any home in the exclusive suburb this year with the purchase of the property, which has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool and tennis court.

The country-style mansion is also notable for its immaculate hedge gardens and pond with Greek urn.

Their lavish purchase makes them neighbors of Kyle Sandilands, though they paid much more than the radio star, who bought a six-bedroom house in Bellevue Hill in June for $13.8 million.

It is the couple’s second real estate purchase in 2022, having paid $5.8 million for a home in the Vaucluse.

The latest purchase of the Jandegian was sold to the Kontopos family earlier in 2018 by former Australian stock exchange boss Dominic Stevens and his wife Emma for more than $14 million.

The country-style mansion is also notable for its immaculate hedge gardens and pond with Greek urn

Stephanie and Garrett Jandegian (pictured second and third from left) have bought one of the most expensive mansions in Australia’s most expensive suburb

In May, Domain said Bellevue Hill topped the list of Australia’s 10 most expensive suburbs, with an average property price of $6.625 million.

According to recent Domain figures, the suburb’s current median home price is $8,515,000.

The Kontopos family listed the house on Kambala Road with Highland Property for $27 million.

What the Jandegians paid for it has not been confirmed.

Mr. Stevens bought it in 2005 for $8.7 million from dental entrepreneur David Penn and his wife Linda, Lowes’s heiress.