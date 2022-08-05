Milky Lane brings back its $15 Carbonara Cob Loaf due to popular demand

A popular restaurant known for its monstrous creations has brought back its best-selling menu item: a delicious Carbonara Cob Loaf.

Sydney’s Milky Lane had broken every food sales record in the cafe’s history when it first introduced the creamy cob bread in 2021, selling over 3,000 in just three weeks.

Priced as low as $15, customers can now get the crusty bread filled with cheap fettuccine carbonara in stores.

“You guys went crazy when we dropped this a year ago,” Milky Way said in an Instagram post. “And with a month to go in Winter, it was time to bring this back!”

Scroll down for video

Milky Lane has relaunched a limited edition Carbonara Cob Loaf (pictured), which has broken every food sales record in the cafe’s history

A cob loaf is a classic Aussie party snack made by filling the center of a hollow round loaf of bread with a creamy cheese filling — and adding pasta to the mixture has been called a “game changer” by fans.

The restaurant chain revealed that the Carbonara Cob Loaf would unfortunately not be available in Perth – but the Western Australian city seemingly has bigger things in store.

“Unfortunately it’s not in Perth, but it’s different everywhere!” said Milky Lane.

“But don’t worry, our huge fan base in Perth, we’ll have some HUGE stuff for you very soon.”

The cafe shared images of the mouthwatering dish on Instagram, writing: “This needs less description than ever before – it speaks for itself.”

‘The carbonara is cheesy and creamy and the cob loaf has been put under the oven to make sure it’s super crispy, but the biggest question remains, are you going to eat it with a fork or break the bread and scoop it out in one go? ‘

Customers are urged to visit the nearest location before the end of the month, as Milky Lane has not confirmed whether the best-selling dish will become a regular menu item.

The meal is available at all restaurant locations in New South Wales, Queensland and the ACT.

Customers are urged to visit the nearest location before the end of the month as Milky Lane has not confirmed whether the best-selling dish will become a permanent menu item

After news of the special menu item was shared on social media, customers eager to try the dish were inundated with comments.

“I need this in my life,” one wrote. “It looks so creamy!”

Another added: ‘Oh my GOD.’

Some called the dish “unreal,” while others were disappointed that the cafe has not launched nationwide.

“Perth must have this!”

“Why get me all excited and not bring it to Perth a second time?!!” a fourth pleaded.