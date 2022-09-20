Military veterans are killing themselves at more than DOUBLE the official rate, study says

Military veterans commit suicide at more than double the official government rate, mainly as a result of countless drug overdose suicides, says an alarming study about the true cost of wearing a uniform.

Research by America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP), a non-profit, found it the actual veteran suicide rate was “much higher” than reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

And those numbers rise even higher when you add in the number of drug overdose deaths.

The suicide rate among military personnel is alarmingly high and rising, often attributed to the trauma and stress of serving in post-9/11 counter-terrorism wars, head injuries, constant access to weapons and the difficulty of reintegrating into civilian life.

The study comes as veterans increasingly complain about poor military support, and as the military faces its worst recruiting crisis in decades and a shortage of a staggering 15,000 troops this year.

AWP chairman Jim Lorraine said the nonprofit group’s interim study was a wake-up call about “inaccurate data” on veteran deaths and called for faster “progress toward preventing suicide by former military personnel.”

The joint study with the University of Alabama and Duke University reviewed census mortality data from 2014 to 2018 in eight states: Alabama, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and Oregon.

Researchers found thousands of cases of suspected or confirmed suicides not included in official figures.

According to the VA, about 17 veterans aged 18-64 die by suicide every day in those eight states. AWP’s study — known as Operation Deep Dive — said there was actually 24 or 1.4 times the official rate.

The group then added the 20 veterans who die daily after injuring themselves — 80 percent of whom died from drug overdose. The combined 44 daily veteran deaths are 2.4 times VA’s suicide rate.

Overdoses are often classified as an accident or act of unknown intent. Still, researchers say there is evidence that many veterans who died from drugs did indeed try to end their lives.

The four-page survey also found that Coast Guards were the most risky service, followed by Marines, Army, Navy, and then Air Force. Those demoted while on duty were 56 percent more likely to commit suicide.

Those who served less than three years were at risk, while veterans with longer servings fared better. Researchers also found that living with a partner reduces suicide risk by 40 percent.

VA spokesman Randal Noller said his department’s suicide count was accurate. He said it was “consistent, based on verified data… and met the quality and standards of a peer-reviewed publication.”

“The bottom line is that every veteran suicide is one too many, and VA will continue to measure veteran suicide accurately so we can end veteran suicide,” Noller told DailyMail.com.

The VA has an emergency hotline at 877-424-3838 and selects option 1. Veterans, troops, or their relatives can also text 838255 or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net for help.

Naval veteran and Purple Heart winner Bill Bee struggles with head injuries, amnesia and violent flashbacks since serving in Afghanistan as he tries to shed light on the plight of many former servicemen.

In his new memoir The Shot, Bee goes into detail about his journey from a trailer park in Ohio to one of the first Americans in Afghanistan after 9/11.

In his memoirs The shothe describes the moment when he considered committing suicide, saying it should be much easier for veterans to receive the decency and care they deserve after risking their lives in distant war zones.

“Far too often, people in trouble are left to their own devices – and that often means becoming homeless, living a life of crime or committing suicide,” Bee wrote for DailyMail.com.

“They should be able to get a doctor’s appointment without waiting for weeks, and they should be given the decency of care after risking their lives thousands of miles away.”

The focus on veteran suicide rates comes at a difficult time for the military, which struggles to attract new recruits and faces a shortage of as many as 15,000 soldiers and bigger problems on the road this year.

Research by the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) in July found that the number of servicemen who would advise others to enlist fell nearly 12 points to 62.9 percent between 2019 and 2021.

Three-quarters of those surveyed were in debt, more than half could not save, 61 percent struggled to pay rent and a troublesome 17 percent said they were so short on cash that they couldn’t always put enough food on the table.

Former Defense Sec. Mark Esper warned this week about the bleak U.S. military recruiting numbers, writing that only a small portion of the U.S. is fit to serve more, as many are either overweight, take drugs or have criminal histories.