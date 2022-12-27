Military police ban residents from Buffalo’s snow-covered roads after the storm killed at least 35

Military police bar residents from snow-covered Buffalo roads after the storm killed at least 35 people as families struggle to find food and medicine after power outages have closed supermarkets and stores. looting continues.
- In Buffalo, 50 inches of snow have been measured while search for survivors
- Mark Poloncarz of Erie County said Tuesday that police will now enforce the driving ban.
- He described the storm as the worst “in our lifetime” and hospitals full of bodies.
- The storm has claimed the lives of 35 Buffalo residents, three of them motorists.
Military authorities are barring Buffalo residents from braving the city’s snow-covered roads, as a freak storm that has killed dozens of Americans over Christmas weekend continues to wreak misery in upstate New York.
Families in Western New York are now scrambling to find food and other essentials before roads are completely closed, while others are looting amid riots.
Already claiming the lives of at least 35 Buffalo residents, three of whom were motorists, the storm continued to pummel the city with snow Tuesday, amid some signs of slow progress by officials in addressing the disaster.
During a press conference to promote these efforts, Eerie County dignitaries warned that both the military and state police would be stationed in the state’s second-largest city. to enforce a driving ban already in effect since Friday.
Dignitaries in Eerie County warned that both the military and state police would be stationed throughout the city of Buffalo to enforce a driving ban that has been in effect since Friday.