Miley Cyrus to join godmother Dolly Parton in upcoming NBC holiday movie Mountain Magic Christmas

Miley Cyrus has been cast in Dolly Parton’s upcoming movie Mountain Magic Christmas.

On Monday, NBC revealed that the 29-year-old pop star will appear on the small screen along with her godmother, 76, this holiday season.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas was first announced in May and now has a full ensemble.

Available soon! Miley Cyrus has been cast in Dolly Parton’s upcoming movie Mountain Magic Christmas; pictured 2019

Also, Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and country music icon Willy Nelson will appear in the project.

A premiere date for the feature has not yet been announced by the broadcast network.

The film has been described as “a modern movie musical about making a network TV special.”

It will trace the behind-the-scenes trajectory of Dolly’s “desire to lift the spirits of a depleted world by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”

Holidays: Dolly recently announced a deluxe version of her album A Holly Dolly Christmas

To that end, “the Tennessee native finds herself on a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious apparitions of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men,” reads the film’s log line.

It continues: “When it comes time to air her big special, a refreshed and inspired Dolly takes to the streets and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we once were, the realize that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmas’ past, present and future.’

Dolly and Miley have collaborated numerous times in the past to perform on stage together and they recorded a duet, Rainbowland, which appeared on Cyrus’ 2017 studio album Younger Now.

Family Ties: On Monday, NBC revealed that the 29-year-old pop star will be appearing on the small screen this holiday season along with her godmother, 76; pictured 2019

The casting announcement comes just days after the country crooner took to Instagram to announce a deluxe version of her 2020 Christmas album.

She wrote to her 5.3 million followers: ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year! A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th and to celebrate, today I’m sharing my previously unreleased track “A Smoky Mountain Christmas”!’

She encouraged her supporters: “Go listen and go to my story to reserve now.”