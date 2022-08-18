Miley Cyrus’ big brother Trace shows off chiseled chest eight months after unhealthy weight gain

Miley Cyrus’ older half-brother Trace showed off his chiseled chest on Wednesday after revealing how much weight he’d lost in eight months.

‘The photo on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year. I was destroyed mentally and it really affected my physical health,” the Kentucky-born 33-year-old – who boasts 1.3 million followers on social media – tweeted.

‘The picture on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation. Stay committed!’

Trace achieved his weight loss goal with intermittent fasting and two workouts a day, six days a week “no matter what.”

‘I feel amazing! I really don’t understand how so many people don’t prioritize their health,” Cyrus wrote on June 23.

“I feel like we live in a time where everyone is talking about body positivity and ignoring the facts about how unhealthy some people are. We live in times that have made us lazy, unmotivated and weak.

‘U.S [bodies] are capable of so much and want so much more than sitting on the couch for hours scrolling through a phone and binge watching Netflix. Get up and go for it! Your mind and body will thank you for it.”

The former Metro station guitarist previously transformed his 6ft3in form from skinny in 2012 to fit in 2020 after packing on 50lbs of muscle.

“By that point in my life my addictions had completely taken over, I barely ate and my anxiety was so bad it was a struggle to just leave my house,” Trace recalled.

“I look so skinny in the older photo it almost looks Photoshopped, but I promise it’s not.”

But Cyrus’ biggest transformation happened between the ages of 18 and 20 from 2007-2009 when he enlisted Virginia Beach tattooist Chris Garcia to completely ink himself.

‘I started trends I’ll never take credit for,’ La Cañada High School dropout wrote in 2020.

“When I covered my body and face in tattoos, people really thought I was crazy. Before you compare me to other artists of my image, do your research and realize that this was a lifestyle for me long before it became a weird trend to get a few tattoos and get facial tattoos right away.”

Trace was born Neil Timothy Helson – the son of Leticia ‘Tish’ Cyrus and Baxter Neal Helson – but his name was changed in 1993 after he was adopted by her second husband, two-time Grammy winner Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 55-year-old manager and the 60-year-old country crooner broke up legally for the third time in April after 28 years of marriage – according to TMZ.

As far as his career goes, Cyrus is ‘finishing’ his solo studio album and on April 1 he released the music video for his latest song Pray at Night.

“To take a very different direction musically in the future,” teased The Lighthouse singer – who commands $250 on Cameo.

Trace has been single since ending his second engagement to his Give My Heart to You duet partner Taylor Lauren Sanders in December 2019.

Cyrus was previously engaged to Love Accidentally actress Brenda Song, and he dated two-time Grammy nominee Demi Lovato for six months in 2009.