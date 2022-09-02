Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus no longer on speaking terms amid split from her mother

In the wake of Billy Ray Cyrus’ split and ongoing divorce from estranged wife Tish Cyrus, the Achy Breaky star has had a falling out with superstar daughter Miley.

The sun iIt’s been reported that the couple had some sort of falling out and things have escalated to the point that they have broken off communication with each other, including unfollowing each other on Instagram.

The rift between them reportedly turned an ugly sight after the country music star publicly announced in April that he was splitting up from Miley’s mother after nearly 29 years of marriage.

Family Feud: Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus had some sort of argument and reportedly cut off communication

“Miley is all about peace, but she didn’t agree with some of the things her father did. It’s really escalated and they’re not on good terms,” ​​a source told the publication.

“Words were exchanged about what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage,” the insider claimed, and since then “they’ve obviously seen things very differently.”

Their relationship has come to the point where neither father nor daughter are willing to take the first step and offer an olive branch to mend their differences.

“Neither of them is very keen to make amends now without apologies,” said the person close to the situation.

Taking a Stand: “Miley is all about peace, but she didn’t agree with some of the things her dad did. It’s really escalated and they’re not on good terms,” ​​a source told The Sun

In fact, both father and daughter sound like they’ve dug their feet deep enough into the ground that they aren’t willing to budge on the matter.

“The rest of the family hopes it will pass soon and they can make it right, but Billy and Miley are both upset,” the source explained.

Tish and Billy Ray married in December 1993 and they share five children: Miley, 29, Noah, 22, and Braison, 27. Tish also has two children Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, from a previous relationship, both of whom were adopted by Billy Ray, who also has a son, Christopher, with his ex-Kristin Luckey.

This marks the third time Billy Ray and Tish have broken up and taken steps towards divorce proceedings, one of which led to an estrangement between the country star and Miley.

Billy Ray was the first to file for divorce in October 2010, leading to a shaky situation with Miley to the point of becoming estranged in the years since Hannah Montana ended.

‘The damn show destroyed my family,’ the Dancing With The Stars alum told me GQ in 2011 of the Disney series, for which Billy Ray played the father of Miley’s character Miley Stewart, before adding, “It’s all sad.”

Mother at the center: ‘The rest of the family hopes the rift between Miley and Billy Ray will blow over quickly and that they can make it up’, explains the source

He went on to confess: I would take it back in a heartbeat. If my family were here and everyone was okay, safe and healthy and happy and normal would have been fantastic. Damn it, yes!’

Billy Ray and Tish would find their way together the following year, and the singer-songwriter dropped the divorce petition.

Three years later, in June 2013, more problems arose and Tish took the first steps to file another divorce petition. But the estranged couple decided to seek help through a marriage counselor and mend their differences to the point where they were back in each other’s arms.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” the Ready, Set, Don’t Go singer and his wife said in a statement at the time. “We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years together, and it has brought us closer together and opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

Familiar Ground: This marks the third time Billy Ray and Tish have broken up and taken steps toward divorce proceedings, one of which led to an estrangement between the country star and Miley after their show Hannah Montana ended; they can be seen on set in 2006

Last April, Tish would again be the one to file for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences,” according to documents obtained by People.

The producer went on to reveal that she and Billy Ray hadn’t lived in the same house for almost two years.

‘It is after 30 years, five wonderful children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We grew up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and now it’s time to walk our own paths,” their joint statement began.

“We will always be family and look forward to an ongoing and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We didn’t come to this decision lightly or quickly, but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure so we can stay focused on what’s important. With love and hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”