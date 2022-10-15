Miles Teller shows off ripped body in Mexico with wife Keleigh Sperry during her 30th birthday

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry left little to the imagination during their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 35-year-old actor showed off his ripped torso as he walked through the resort with a drink in hand. He was wearing gray swimming trunks and black sunglasses.

Teller’s other half, 29, wore a tight one-piece bathing suit that clung to her natural curves. She tied her hair in a tight bun.

The model wore a huge gold float over her right arm as she descended into their resort pool.

Teller and Sperry appear to be having a good time in Mexico when they were spotted cuddling in the pool earlier this week.

The happy couple was pictured sharing a loving hug as they lay in the shimmering cool water with some friends.

Teller went shirtless and wore a dark blue baseball cap earlier this week, while Sperry showed off her taut stomach in a small, two-piece.

Sperry shared some photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her 30th birthday holiday.

In her shots, she showed friends jumping off a boat into the beautiful blue ocean, a round of drinks with which she and other friends toasted, and bottles of expensive liquor.

She shared a selfie where she and another bikini-clad friend were sitting together, revealing much of her boyfriend’s ample chest.

Sperry ran into the frothy blue sea in a photo taken at sunset, the horizon glowing faint orange.

A well close to the two lovebirds opened up Us Weekly earlier this year in May about their happy marriage.

“Miles and Keleigh work because they are both the craziest people,” the insider revealed.

“They are foolish, always making jokes and doing little things with each other. They know how to make each other laugh and have fun together.’

While the couple is enjoying some free time, Teller will soon be working on several projects.

Entering the world of animation, the actor will voice Gilbert’s character in the upcoming film, The Ark And The Aardvark.

The film’s premise follows: “an aardvark named Gilbert lands the task of leading all the animals to Noah’s Ark,” according to IMDB.

According to DeadlineMiles will star alongside actress Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming original Apple movie called The Gorge.

While the plot details have not been revealed, the publication reported that the film will feature a mix of genres such as action and romance.

He was also cast to star in the film, The Fence, which is currently in pre-production.