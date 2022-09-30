Miles Teller says he breached protocol when meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton

Miles Teller said he broke protocol when he crossed paths with the Duke and Duchess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The 35-year-old actor, who can be seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, talked about meeting the royal couple in London last May during a Royal Film Performance screening for his film Top Gun: Maverick.

Teller, who Lt. Bradley “Rooster” starred Bradshaw in the film, said he and his fellow cast members were given a list of “rules of do’s and don’ts,” joking, “There’s a lot of etiquette… or had a sheet so I wouldn’t mess it up. ‘

But Teller made a mistake because he said, “I screwed up right away: you’re not supposed to put out your hand right away unless they do.”

“But I felt the vibe, so I’m like, ‘I’m going in, I’m going in.'”

The Whiplash star called the royal couple “very disarming” in meeting them.

“I was lost,” he said. “In the eyes of Prince William… I mean, as blue as the bluest ocean, Jimmy, what do you want? Bora Bora… and Kate is beautiful and very warm and holding herself so well, yes, regal… but with William I don’t know, I blacked out.’

Teller said he thinks Prince William is “now a lifelong fan,” adding, “I just picked up on what he put down.”

Teller hosts the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on October 1 this week with musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson will host next week, with Willow as musical guest; and Megan Thee Stallion will host and perform on the October 15 edition.

