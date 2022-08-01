Miles Teller puts his rippling abs on display while wife Keleigh Sperry takes the plunge in swimsuit

Advertisement

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry made an impression as they enjoyed a romantic getaway to Hawaii.

The couple were spotted sunbathing in their swimsuits on Sunday.

While Miles, 35, showed off his rippling abs, Keleigh, 29, made a standout in a deep white swimsuit.

The style showcased her cleavage along with the rest of the slender physique.

She looked stunning with her dark brown hair in a braid and a delicate collection of jewelry that added a touch of glamour.

Keleigh and her husband looked refreshed from a dip in the pool as they walked onto the lawn with goggles in hand.

When the lovebirds didn’t take a splash, they were relaxing on their lounge chairs.

Keleigh leaned back with a cap protecting her complexion as she flipped through her phone with a soda next to her.

Miles slathered himself with sunscreen while taking in the sun and tuning his headphones.

The actor sat back with an iPad at the end of his seat.

On Friday, Miles posted a photo of his sweetheart walking the grounds in her white swimsuit.

He shared the snap on his Instagram account on Friday along with a heart emoji.

Miles married Keleigh in 2019 after six years together. The wedding came two years after their engagement in South Africa.

As far as his career goes, Miles is booming after the success of his latest movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

Last month, the action movie hit another milestone when it crossed $600 million at the international box office.

The tally brought the Tom Cruise sequel to more than $1.2 billion worldwide, confirming it as Paramount Pictures’ “highest-grossing film ever worldwide,” as reported by Deadline in July.

It is only the 12th film to ever cross the $600 million mark at the domestic box office.

Notably, this is the first film in Tom Cruise’s decades-long career to earn $1 billion.