Miles Teller cuts casual figure in a t-shirt and shorts after a massage session in Studio City

Miles Teller was spotted leaving a massage session in Studio City on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old performer cut a seriously casual figure as he exited the facility and took a short walk before getting into his car.

The actor’s outing came after he said he was open to reprising his role as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in a potential sequel to Top Gun: Maverick.

Teller wore a light blue graphic t-shirt and a set of navy blue shorts during his outing.

The Whiplash star also wore a set of Nike sneakers and he wore sunglasses.

The actor made his comments about a possible third Top Gun movie during an interview with Entertainment tonightwhere he noted that Tom Cruise has the final say on whether there will be a sequel.

“It’s all up to Tom. I’ve had several conversations with him about it. We’ll see,” he said.

Teller did say that being asked to appear in the position “would be great.”

The actor also stated that he is proud of the fact that the film has since made more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, which his representatives have pointed out to Cruise.

“That’s certainly what my team has said for these future negotiations,” he said.

The Only The Brave actor also expressed gratitude for being able to work with Cruise on the hit feature.

“For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors, it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going,” he said.

Top Gun: Maverick served as a sequel to the original Top Gun feature, which was released in 1986.

The film focused on Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is put in charge of training a new group of pilots to take part in a dangerous mission.

In addition to Cruise and Teller, the film starred with artists such as Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick premiered at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last April.

The feature has since received a lot of critical acclaim and is currently rated 96% on Rotten tomatoes.

The film was also a hit with audiences, grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

It has also become the highest-grossing film of 2022, according to Box Office Mojo.