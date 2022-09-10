Miles Nazaire shares video of hilarious ramblings as he wakes up after nipple surgery

<!–

Miles Nazaire has shared a video of his hilarious wanderings when he woke up from anesthesia on Friday.

The Made In Chelsea star, 26, revealed he would be undergoing nipple surgery when he took to Instagram to document the process.

After waking up from the surgery, Miles’ friend David Templer filmed the reality TV personality telling his surgeon he had a sexy dream about him.

When he pulled the respirator from Miles’ mouth, the doctor could be heard saying, “You’re all going to be super super, well done.”

A very frantic Miles then blurted out, “Chef! You know what’s crazy, this is crazy, I had a wet dream about you. I have a good energy with you, let’s have a whiskey.’

“The dreams are so, you know, everything feels wild now!” he mused’

Miles then started wandering again when he added, “Oh my gosh, I think I’m going to get a tattoo, a quote on my back, from you. [surgeon]a quote that says “don’t do surgery.”‘

Looking at the compression garment on his chest, he added, “I have to admit I think the ladies will love this. I’m on a very cloud nine, fly, fly by.

“I’ve never had so many sexual dreams in my life. I woke up thinking I might have ab****.’

Journey: ‘Under the clip Miles wrote, ‘SURGERY OVER! But the general anesthetic begins

Preparation: While it is currently unknown exactly what surgery Miles underwent, he added that he had been thinking about having the procedure “for a while.”

Under the clip, Miles wrote: ‘SURGERY OVER! But the general anesthetic is starting to work.

“Thank you so much to @realplastics for looking after me and to the amazing team @realclinicuk and especially my best friend who is there for the whole procedure @temp_tation series coming out next week.”

In a video he shared to his Story, he later added: “Hi guys, I just got out of surgery, I feel like I drank a little wine, everything went well, it was a success and I am very happy. I woke up with a feeling of delirium.’

While it is currently unknown exactly what surgery Miles underwent, he added that he had been thinking about having the procedure for a while.