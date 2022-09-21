Milan Fashion Week: Julia Fox wears denim PVC to Diesel show

Actress Julia Fox sported smooth gel-infused blue-tip hair and her famously heavy eyeliner as she attended Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

The star, 32, who had a short-lived romance with Kanye West, 45, looked incredible wearing a denim-look PVC shirt and a matching miniskirt to attend the show.

She wore matching gloves in her hand and completed the look with a pair of sexy knee-high boots and a black bag in her hand.

Bringing back the double denim: Julia Fox wore gel-infused blue hair and a denim-look PVC shirt and miniskirt with sexy boots for Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week show on Wednesday

Mom-of-one Julia is likely to be on the list of a few fashion events in Milan this week — and will no doubt make headlines with her bold sense of style.

The Diesel Spring/Summer 2023 Collection, under the creative director of Glenn Martens, opened their latest show to the public in a company first.

Anyone was allowed to register to attend through an online registration process on the brand’s website, where tickets were allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The eyes have it! She wore her signature heavy eyeliner for the outing

This is Martens’ second fashion show for the label – he made his debut for Diesel as creative director in February.

Meanwhile, Julia talked about her brief flirtation with Kanye in an interview with ES Magazine.

In it, she revealed that she was the one who started the split just before Valentine’s Day 2022 due to ‘red flags’ after a two-month romance.

Glove the look! Mother-of-one Julia is on the list of some fashion events in Milan this week – and will undoubtedly make headlines with her bold sense of style

“The unresolved issues he was dealing with,” she said when asked what those red flags were.

“It seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have the time or energy for it. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of that,” she explained.

“Pre-Valentino Julia definitely would have lasted and been there longer,” Fox said, referring to her 18-month-old son Valentino who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

Dare to bare: Wednesday a model wears a creation as part of the Diesel Spring/Summer 2023 women’s collection

Not just the A-list: The Diesel Spring/Summer 2023 collection, under the creative director of Martens, opened their latest show to the public in a company first

Fox gave more insight into their relationship and how they got in touch: “He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

The Milan, Italy-born woman went on to say that they had “a fair amount” of romantic sparks and that she was intrigued to see where the relationship would go.

“I just went from day to day and saw where it went. It was like he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then the real life started and the lifestyle was not suitable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag,” Fox added.