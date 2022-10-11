Milan 0-2 Chelsea LIVE REACTION: Tomori SENT OFF as Blues top the group after win
Chelsea finished top of Group E after a regulation 2-0 win over AC Milan in San Siro.
Both teams had started well, but Fikayo Tomori got a foul on Mason Mount in the penalty area and as it wasn’t a real attempt to win the ball, he was sent off against his old club.
Jorginho came on to score from the spot before Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang completed a fine move to double Chelsea’s advantage.
The second half was a bit of a non-event, but Reece James was substituted after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury.
But that was the only blemish on a perfect night for Graham Potter’s side, as they took four straight wins.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);