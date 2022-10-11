Milan 0-2 Chelsea LIVE REACTION: Tomori SENT OFF as Blues top the group after win

Chelsea finished top of Group E after a regulation 2-0 win over AC Milan in San Siro.

Both teams had started well, but Fikayo Tomori got a foul on Mason Mount in the penalty area and as it wasn’t a real attempt to win the ball, he was sent off against his old club.

Jorginho came on to score from the spot before Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang completed a fine move to double Chelsea’s advantage.

The second half was a bit of a non-event, but Reece James was substituted after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury.

But that was the only blemish on a perfect night for Graham Potter’s side, as they took four straight wins.