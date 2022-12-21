Mila, the daughter of Jenna Bush Hager, reveals that her mother once wet her pants from laughing too hard

When Jenna Bush Hager welcomed her daughter Mila to the Today show on Tuesday, she didn’t realizing that her performance on national television would turn into a roast.

The nine-year-old watched the fourth hour of the morning show in Studio 1A when Hoda Kotb invited her to join them on stage for a chat, despite Bush Hager’s initial protests.

Within minutes, Mila was dishing out “truth bombs” about how her mom cries at the end of movies, never wears underwear, and once peed her pants from laughing too hard.

Kotb kicked off the conversation by asking the fourth grader if she enjoyed spending the beginning of her holiday break at work with her mother.

With Bush Hager’s encouragement, she shared how they met the kitten they were going to adopt earlier in the day.

Mila shared that the kitten is brown and will be named Holly, and said she’s dreamed of getting one since she was two years old.

However, the chat started to take a turn when Kotb asked Mila if she’s ‘just like that’ [her] mom.’ The little girl shook her head to say no.

“How are you different, miss?” Bush Hager asked her daughter.

“Because I’m better,” the fourth-grader replied confidently.

‘Milla! Guy!’ said Bush Hager, as her co-host laughed beside her.

Kotb tried to steer the conversation back to the things she likes about Bush Hager, unknowingly giving Mila another opening to prank her mom.

‘Do you know when I love her most, Mila? When she laughs so hard she can’t catch her breath,’ Kotb said.

“Yeah, she was laughing in our living room once and peed her pants,” Mila announced, to her mother’s embarrassment. “You changed your pajamas!”

“Thank you, Mila,” Bush Hager said sarcastically. ‘Thank you so much.’

Mila then started talking about how her mother cries at the end of movies, saying there was “a lot of crying” after they watched Charlotte’s Web.

Unsure of what would come out of her daughter’s mouth next, the host hugged her and gently urged her to get off stage.

“I love her so much, but it’s about time she went because if she’s already dropped a truth bomb, who knows what’s going to happen,” Bush Hager joked. “I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more.”

“Is that the last?” Kotb asked Mila.

‘No!’ Mila replied.

Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager also have a seven-year-old daughter Poppy and three-year-old son Hal (pictured together)

Barbara Bush, Bush Hager’s twin sister, and her one-year-old daughter Cora Georgia visited the family last week.

Bush Hager’s kids couldn’t get enough of their cousin Cora Georgia

Kotb gave her new partner-in-crime permission to share “just a little” tidbit about her mother before she left. After thinking for a few seconds, Mila exclaimed, “She never wears underwear!”

Coincidentally, it was Kotb who revealed on the morning show last month that her co-host loves going commando, and she couldn’t help but laugh at Mila’s affirmation.

‘She’s not wearing it now! I saw her change,” the little girl added, prompting her mother to finally wave her off the set.

‘OK Bye! Bye, I love you!’ she yelled at her daughter as she walked away.

Bush Hager then turned to her co-host, who was still laughing.

“I said nothing more!” she exclaimed.