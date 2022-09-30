Mila Kunis takes the plunge as she shows off knockout pins at Luckiest Girl Alive premiere

Mila Kunis showed off her cleavage at the New York premiere of her new film Luckiest Girl Alive at the famous Paris theater.

The 39-year-old Family Guy bombshell arrived at the party in a slinky high-cut black blazer dress that hugged her enviably petite frame.

She balanced expertly on a kinky pair of thigh-high needlepoint boots that emphasized her giddy legs as she walked the black carpet.

Mila, who is married to Ashton Kutcher, let her luxurious dark hair fall freely over her shoulders and accentuated her features with makeup.

She wrapped a fashionable black sash around her impressively trimmed waist and gave the ensemble a touch of glitter with a pair of sparkly earrings.

Mila both starred in and helped produce Luckiest Girl Alive, which is based on a 2015 novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll.

The book, whose author has edited it herself for the screen, follows a chic editor of a women’s magazine in New York City.

Hello, gorgeous: Mila, who is married to Ashton Kutcher, let her luxurious dark hair fall freely over her shoulders and accentuated her features with makeup

The look: She wrapped a fashionable black sash around her impressively trimmed waist and gave the ensemble a touch of glitter with a pair of sparkly earrings

Her shiny life hides the demons she continues to suppress, especially those resulting from a school shooting she survived as a teenager.

When a true documentary filmmaker revives her memories of the crime, Mila’s character finds herself struggling with the trauma she tried to bury.

Mike Baker, who has directed well-known TV shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Broadchurch and Fargo, is at the helm of this new film.

Luckyest Girl Alive is getting a limited theatrical release starting this Friday, and getting a wide release on Netflix next Friday.

Who’s who: As she makes her way through the premiere, Mila posed for a bit with her dashing co-star Finn Wittrock, who plays her character’s fiancé.

Spot the Similarity: Mila also posed alongside Chiara Aurelia, a 20-year-old actress who plays a younger version of her protagonist

Trio: At one point, Mila got together with Finn and Chiara so they could take some dazzling star-studded group photos on their big night

The ghost behind the film: In one of the photos, they were joined by Jessica Knoll herself, the woman behind both the original novel and screenplay

As she made her way through the premiere, Mila posed for a bit with her dashing co-star Finn Wittrock, who plays her character’s fiancé.

Finn cut a classically dashing figure in a black suit and black tie, flashing his megawatt smile for the shutterbugs as he roamed the event.

Mila also posed alongside Chiara Aurelia, a 20-year-old actress who plays a younger version of her main character.

At one point, Mila gathered with Finn and Chiara so they could snap some dazzling star-studded group photos on their big night.

What an evening: Chaira, whose career has included the Freeform series Cruel Summer, chose a monochromatic ensemble for the night of her film’s premiere

Statuesque: Degrassi: The Next Generation star Nicole Huff, 24, was decked out in a shimmering pale pink sequined gown that evoked memories of Old Hollywood

In one of the photos, they were joined by Jessica Knoll herself, the woman behind both the original novel and screenplay.

Chaira, whose career has included the Freeform series Cruel Summer, opted for a monochromatic ensemble on the night of her film’s premiere.

She slipped into a throwback chic floor-length black dress with white straps accented with bows and dangling sashes.

Degrassi: The Next Generation star Nicole Huff, 24, was decked out in a shimmering pale pink sequined gown that evoked memories of Old Hollywood.

The film’s blonde bombshells Alexandra Beaton, Justine Lupe and Kylee Evans all added the glamor factor to the glittering premiere.

Carson MacCormac, who plays the younger version of a character portrayed older by Alex Barone, modeled a chic 80s black and white suit.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls star Samantha Dockser wore a simple midnight blue dress that exuded a Little House On The Prairie vibe.

Out and about: Carson MacCormac, who plays the younger version of a character portrayed older by Alex Barone, modeled a chic 80s black and white suit