Mila Kunis reveals her VERY healthy daily diet

Mila Kunis has revealed what she eats in a day – with her favorite foods being smoked fish, ice cream, avocado toast and protein smoothies.

In an episode of Harper’s Bazaar Food Diariesthe actress, 39, detailed her healthy diet and what meals she prepares for husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, and their children Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, five.

About her Eastern European heritage, Mila, who was born in Ukraine, expressed her love for her mother’s traditional cuisine, which includes pickled herring, borscht (a beetroot soup) and chicken soup.

Foodie: Mila Kunis has revealed what she eats in a day – with her favorite foods including smoked fish, ice cream, avocado toast and protein smoothies

To start her day, Mila enjoys an ‘old school drip coffee’ combined with vanilla Silk Oat Milk Creamer, which she froths.

Two hours later, after preparing breakfast for the kids and sending them off to school, the star eats their leftovers.

She said, ‘I have a thing for food waste. So I will eat it, which is not satiating.

‘Then I’m going to make myself avocado toast. I’ll take the bread we have. And again, it’s healthy because I have kids and so you try to do as much as you can.

Vegetarian all day: In an episode of Harper’s Bazaar’s Food Diaries, the actress, 39, describes her healthy diet and the meals she prepares for husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, and their children Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, five.

Hot couple: Mila revealed that both husband Ashton Kutcher and daughter Wyatt are pescatarian, while the family enjoys fried fish meals during the week (pictured March)

“It’s going to be Dave’s Killer Bread, whole grain with nuts and texture and crunch and all that. Then I add Everything Bagel spices and an egg or dips.’

Mila said she likes making toast with dips, such as hummus or tzatziki, or salads.

The self-proclaimed foodie will then ‘grab some fruit or a piece of cheese’, but will often miss lunch due to work.

She said: ‘My husband and I work from home, if one of us is out of work, we pack food for the other, mash some food together in the fridge, or have a protein smoothie.

“I get frozen smoothies delivered to my house, I put protein powder in it, my husband does the non-dairy for me and then he drops it off at my table and I’m super grateful.

“So it’s probably not healthy if you’re a dietitian, but I sometimes have a protein smoothie for lunch.”

Mom’s the word: Mila’s mother Elvira also comes home to cook once a week. Mila said: ‘She cooks smoked fish and pickles, smoked herring, warm potatoes with dill, salt and olive oil’

Fun: The star said her specialty is a salad or quinoa-based bowl, which she’ll pair with chopped, cooked vegetables, with everyone making their own bowl

The star said her specialty dish is a salad or quinoa-based bowl, which she will combine with chopped, cooked vegetables, with everyone making their own bowl.

The star revealed daughter Wyatt is a pescatarian, just like Ashton, saying: ‘So to make sure I don’t cook two separate meals, I eat fish during the week and a healthy meal, such as bsmoked salmon and fish.’

The couple also uses a meal delivery service twice a week, delivering ingredients and recipes to their door.

Mila’s mother Elvira also comes home to cook once a week.

Mila said, ‘She cooks smoked fish and pickles, smoked herring, warm potatoes with dill, salt and olive oil.

“Her brats and beef stroganoff are delicious.”

“It’s Russian-Ukrainian, I know we live in a time when I can’t call myself anymore.”

Her father-in-law Larry also gives the family a gift freshly caught Alaskan salmon and cod.

Mila detailed her love for takeout, including Sushi, Thai and Indian, as they reveal that the family enjoys using their newly installed pizza oven.

She said, “Ashton goes for mushrooms, jalapenos, olives, cheese and tomato sauce on his pizza.”

The couple enjoy a ‘few bites’ of ice cream every night, with favorite flavors being Thrifty Brand’s chocolate malted crunch or rocky road.

The star added hilariously, “We drive around and try every ice cream parlor in LA.”

Mila recently gave some insight into her marriage dynamics with Ashton while discussing being named on Time’s 2022 list of 100 influential people.

Treat: The couple enjoy a ‘few bites’ of ice cream every night, with favorite flavors of Thrifty Brand’s chocolate malt crunch or rocky road

Hollywood stars: Mila recently gave some insight into her marriage dynamics with Ashton as she discussed being named on Time’s 2022 list of 100 influential people (photo 2021)

The actress revealed that she had asked Ashton to take to Twitter to find out why people were talking about her, only to learn that she made it to the prestigious list.

“It was weird because I didn’t know it was happening,” Mila said when she was on the list in May. ‘…I had no idea because I have no social media. … I was like, honey, can you go on Twitter and see what people are talking about. He went and looked and I was like ‘I did it’. I was like, ‘Look at me, I’m amazing.’

Mila, who was born in Ukraine and left the country when she was seven, was on the list because she and Ashton raised more than $34 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

James then showed a tweet from Ashton in which he wrote: ‘Dear Time magazine, I’m already losing every fight I have with my wife. You just had to do this, didn’t you?’

“It’s true that he loses every argument,” Mila confirmed, wearing a black pinstripe suit. “He says, ‘I’d rather be happy than right”.”